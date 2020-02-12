|1
|JUST MERCY: A STORY OF JUSTICE AND REDEMPTION (Spiegel & Grau, $17) By Bryan Stevenson. The author recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.
|2
|NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE (Penguin, $10) By Greta Thunberg. A collection of speeches from the young Swedish climate activist.
|3
|SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $22.99) By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
|4
|BAD BLOOD (Vintage, $16.95) By John Carreyrou. An examination of the rise and fall of Theranos, a biotech company once valued at $9 billion.
|5
|THE SOURCE OF SELF-REGARD (Vintage, $16.95) By Toni Morrison. A collection of essays, speeches and other writings by the late Nobel Prize winner.
|6
|CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99) By David Sedaris. Essays about middle age and mortality.
|7
|BARRACOON: THE STORY OF THE LAST ‘BLACK CARGO’(Amistad, $16.99) By Zora Neale Hurston. The recovered masterpiece is based on interviews with one of the last known survivors of the Atlantic slave trade.
|8
|SKIN IN THE GAME (Random House, $18) By Nassim Nicholas Taleb. A look at risk as an important ingredient for success.
|9
|INHERITANCE (Anchor, $16.95) By Dani Shapiro. A woman reflects on her identity after a DNA test delivers a shocking revelation.
|10
|WILD BILL (St. Martin’s Griffin, $17.99) By Tom Clavin. A biography of James Butler Hickok, the soldier, Union spy, scout, lawman, gunfighter and gambler who became a marked man.