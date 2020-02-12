1 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95) By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.

2 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17) By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.

3 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99) By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.

4 THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99) By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.

5 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17) By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.

6 UNSHELTERED (Harper Perennial, $17.99) By Barbara Kingsolver. Two families in different time periods experience similar personal and moral crises.

7 GHOSTED (Penguin, $16) By Rosie Walsh. A woman tries to figure out why her romantic interest never called her back.

8 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17) By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.

9 ONE GOOD DEED (Grand Central, $16.99) By David Baldacci. After his release from prison, a World War II veteran is suspected of a murder he didn’t commit.