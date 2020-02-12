Fiction

1 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95) By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
2 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17) By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
3 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99) By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.
4 THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99) By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.
5 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17) By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.
6 UNSHELTERED (Harper Perennial, $17.99) By Barbara Kingsolver. Two families in different time periods experience similar personal and moral crises.
7 GHOSTED (Penguin, $16) By Rosie Walsh. A woman tries to figure out why her romantic interest never called her back.
8 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17) By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.
9 ONE GOOD DEED (Grand Central, $16.99) By David Baldacci. After his release from prison, a World War II veteran is suspected of a murder he didn’t commit.
10 BEFORE WE WERE YOURS (Ballantine, $17) By Lisa Wingate. A group of siblings is kidnapped by a shady adoption agency that steals poor children and sells them to wealthy families.

Nonfiction

1 JUST MERCY: A STORY OF JUSTICE AND REDEMPTION (Spiegel & Grau, $17) By Bryan Stevenson. The author recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.
2 NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE (Penguin, $10) By Greta Thunberg. A collection of speeches from the young Swedish climate activist.
3 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $22.99) By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
4 BAD BLOOD (Vintage, $16.95) By John Carreyrou. An examination of the rise and fall of Theranos, a biotech company once valued at $9 billion.
5 THE SOURCE OF SELF-REGARD (Vintage, $16.95) By Toni Morrison. A collection of essays, speeches and other writings by the late Nobel Prize winner.
6 CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99) By David Sedaris. Essays about middle age and mortality.
7 BARRACOON: THE STORY OF THE LAST ‘BLACK CARGO’(Amistad, $16.99) By Zora Neale Hurston. The recovered masterpiece is based on interviews with one of the last known survivors of the Atlantic slave trade.
8 SKIN IN THE GAME (Random House, $18) By Nassim Nicholas Taleb. A look at risk as an important ingredient for success.
9 INHERITANCE (Anchor, $16.95) By Dani Shapiro. A woman reflects on her identity after a DNA test delivers a shocking revelation.
10 WILD BILL (St. Martin’s Griffin, $17.99) By Tom Clavin. A biography of James Butler Hickok, the soldier, Union spy, scout, lawman, gunfighter and gambler who became a marked man.

Mass Market

1 THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (Vintage, $9.99) By Chris Bohjalian. A flight attendant wakes up from an alcohol-filled night to find a dead man in her bed.
2 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99) By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive.
3 BLESSING IN DISGUISE (Dell, $8.99) By Danielle Steel. A single mother of three girls finds herself coming to terms with the past.
4 TOM CLANCY: OATH OF OFFICE (Berkley, $9.99) By Marc Cameron. President Jack Ryan has a lot on his mind, from an unethical senator trying to bring him down to two hijacked Russian nuclear missiles.
5 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99) By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.
6 AMBUSH (Grand Central, $9.99) By James Patterson and James O. Born. Detective Michael Bennett fights two drug cartels in New York City while an assassin targets him and his family.
7 THE FIRST LADY (Grand Central, $9.99.) By James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. After the president’s wife goes missing, a Secret Service agent is assigned to find out what happened.
8 WOLF PACK (Putnam, $9.99) By C.J. Box. Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett investigates a series of murders possibly associated with a drug cartel.
9 THE TALE TELLER (Harper, $9.99) By Anne Hillerman. A retired Navajo policeman attempts to find the whereabouts of a priceless artifact while his former colleagues become entangled in a case that attracts the FBI’s attention.
10 THE STRANGER (Dutton, $9.99) By Harlan Coben. A man learns shocking information about his wife that sends him into an existential crisis.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Feb. 9. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)