|1
|LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17) By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
|2
|THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95) By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
|3
|NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17.) By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives as they journey into adulthood.
|4
|THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99) By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.
|5
|DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.
|6
|THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99) By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.
|7
|GHOSTED (Penguin, $16) By Rosie Walsh. A woman tries to figure out why her romantic interest never called her back.
|8
|UNSHELTERED (Harper Perennial, $17.99) By Barbara Kingsolver. Two families in different time periods experience similar personal and moral crises.
|9
|A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17) By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.
|10
|SUMMER OF ‘69 (Back Bay, $16.99) By Elin Hilderbrand. Four siblings spend the summer of 1969 at their grandmother’s house in Nantucket.