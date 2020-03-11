Fiction

1 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17) By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
2 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17) By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives as they journey into adulthood.
3 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95) By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
4 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99) By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.
5 THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99) By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.
6 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17) By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.
7 THE RIVER (Vintage, $16) By Peter Heller. Two friends on a canoe trip encounter danger in the wilderness.
8 GHOSTED (Penguin, $16) By Rosie Walsh. A woman tries to figure out why her romantic interest never called her back.
9 THE NEW GIRL (Harper, $17.99) By Daniel Silva. When his daughter is kidnapped, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia turns to the chief of Israeli intelligence for help.
10 THE OUTSIDER (Gallery, $18.99) By Stephen King. A boy’s corpse is discovered in a park, and the town’s most popular denizen is suspected of murder.

NonFiction

1 SAY NOTHING: A TRUE STORY OF MURDER AND MEMORY IN NORTHERN IRELAND (Anchor, $16.95) By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10 who was later found shot.
2 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99) By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of our species.
3 NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE (Penguin, $10) By Greta Thunberg. A collection of speeches from the young Swedish climate activist.
4 JUST MERCY: A STORY OF JUSTICE AND REDEMPTION (Spiegel & Grau, $17) By Bryan Stevenson. The author recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.
5 CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99) By David Sedaris. Essays about middle age and mortality.
6 HBR’s 10 MUST READS ON MENTAL TOUGHNESS (Harvard Business Review, $24.95.). A collection of articles that discuss the importance of mental and strength.
7 SKIN IN THE GAME: HIDDEN ASYMMETRIES IN DAILY LIFE (Random House, $18) By Nassim Nicholas Taleb. A look at risk as an important ingredient for success.
8 THE SOURCE OF SELF-REGARD: SELECTED ESSAYS, SPEECHES AND MEDITATIONS (Vintage, $16.95) By Toni Morrison. A collection of essays, speeches and other writings by the late Nobel Prize winner.
9 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed, $18.00) By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by a scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
10 BAD BLOOD: SECRETS AND LIES IN A SILICON VALLEY STARTUP (Vintage, $16.95) By John Carreyrou. An examination of the rise and fall of Theranos, a biotech company once valued at $9 billion.

Mass Market

1 CELTIC EMPIRE (Putnam, $9.99) By Clive Cussler. Dirk Pitt’s research of a curious disease in Scotland puts him — and his family — in danger.
2 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99) By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive.
3 THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (Vintage, $9.99) By Chris Bohjalian. A flight attendant wakes up from an alcohol-filled night to find a dead man in her bed.
4 THE STRANGER (Dutton, $9.99) By Harlan Coben. A man learns shocking information about his wife that sends him into an existential crisis.
5 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99) By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.
6 AMBUSH (Grand Central, $9.99) By James Patterson and James O. Born. Detective Michael Bennett fights two drug cartels in New York while an assassin targets him and his family.
7 LIAR LIAR (Grand Central, $9.99) By James Patterson and Candice Fox. A detective becomes a dangerous criminal.
8 WINDOW ON THE BAY (Ballantine, $7.99) By Debbie Macomber. After her children move out, a single mom gets a new lease on life.
9 LONG ROAD TO MERCY (Grand Central, $9.99) By David Baldacci. FBI agent Atlee Pine tries to solve the mystery of a missing Grand Canyon tourist.
10 THE TALE TELLER (Harper, $9.99) By Anne Hillerman. A retired Navajo police officer attempts to find the whereabouts of a priceless artifact while his former colleagues become entangled in a case that attracts the FBI’s attention.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Mar 8. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)