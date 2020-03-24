|1
|LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
|NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives as they journey into adulthood.
|THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
|THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.
|THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99). By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.
|THE RIVER (Vintage, $16). By Peter Heller. Two friends on a canoe trip encounter danger in the wilderness.
|DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.
|GHOSTED (Penguin, $16). By Rosie Walsh. A woman tries to figure out why her romantic interest never called her back.
|LOST ROSES (Ballantine, $17). By Martha Hall Kelly. Two young women — one American, the other a cousin of the Romanovs — weather the turbulent days of World War I.
|THE OUTSIDER (Gallery, $18.99). By Stephen King. A boy’s corpse is discovered in a park, and the town’s most popular denizen is suspected of murder.