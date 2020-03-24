Fiction

1 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
2 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives as they journey into adulthood.
3 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
4 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.
5 THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99). By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.
6 THE RIVER (Vintage, $16). By Peter Heller. Two friends on a canoe trip encounter danger in the wilderness.
7 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.
8 GHOSTED (Penguin, $16). By Rosie Walsh. A woman tries to figure out why her romantic interest never called her back.
9 LOST ROSES (Ballantine, $17). By Martha Hall Kelly. Two young women — one American, the other a cousin of the Romanovs — weather the turbulent days of World War I.
10 THE OUTSIDER (Gallery, $18.99). By Stephen King. A boy’s corpse is discovered in a park, and the town’s most popular denizen is suspected of murder.

Nonfiction

1 SAY NOTHING: A TRUE STORY OF MURDER AND MEMORY IN NORTHERN IRELAND (Anchor, $16.95). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10 who was later found shot.
2 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of our species.
3 HBR’s 10 MUST READS ON MENTAL TOUGHNESS (Harvard Business Review, $24.95). A collection of articles that discuss the importance of mental and strength.
4 CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99). By David Sedaris. Essays about middle age and mortality.
5 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by a scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
6 D-DAY GIRLS (Broadway Books, $18). By Sarah Rose. A look back at three of the 39 women who served as spies for England’s Special Operations Executive during World War II.
7 MIDNIGHT IN CHERNOBYL: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WORLD’S GREATEST NUCLEAR DISASTER (Simon & Schuster, $19). By Adam Higginbotham. An account of the greatest nuclear disater of the 20th century through the stories of firsthand witnesses.
8 JUST MERCY: A STORY OF JUSTICE AND REDEMPTION (Spiegel & Grau, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. The author recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.
9 BAD BLOOD: SECRETS AND LIES IN A SILICON VALLEY STARTUP (Vintage, $16.95). By John Carreyrou. An examination of the rise and fall of Theranos, a biotech company once valued at $9 billion.
10 BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD (Spiegel & Grau, $18). By Trevor Noah. The Daily Show host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.

Mass Market

1 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive.
2 LONG ROAD TO MERCY (Grand Central, $9.99). By David Baldacci. FBI agent Atlee Pine tries to solve the mystery of a missing Grand Canyon tourist.
3 THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (Vintage, $9.99). By Chris Bohjalian. A flight attendant wakes up from an alcohol-filled night to find a dead man in her bed.
4 CELTIC EMPIRE (Putnam, $9.99). By Clive Cussler. Dirk Pitt’s research on a curious disease in Scotland puts him — and his family — in danger.
5 LIAR LIAR (Grand Central, $9.99). By James Patterson and Candice Fox. A detective becomes a dangerous criminal.
6 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99). By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.
7 AMBUSH (Grand Central, $9.99). By James Patterson and James O. Born. Detective Michael Bennett fights two drug cartels in New York while an assassin targets him and his family.
8 WINDOW ON THE BAY (Ballantine, $7.99). By Debbie Macomber. After her children move out, a single mom gets a new lease on life.
9 TOM CLANCY OATH OF OFFICE (Berkley, $9.99). By Marc Cameron. President Jack Ryan has a lot on his mind, from an unethical senator trying to bring him down using fake news to two hijacked Russian nuclear missiles.
10 THE STRANGER (Dutton, $9.99). By Harlan Coben. A man learns shocking information about his wife that sends him into an existential crisis.

