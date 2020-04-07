|1
|WOW, NO THANK YOU (Vintage, $15.95). By Samantha Irby. Humorous essays examine the author’s new life as a transplant in a small town.
|2
|SAY NOTHING: A TRUE STORY OF MURDER AND MEMORY IN NORTHERN IRELAND (Anchor, $16.95). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10 who was later found shot.
|3
|A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE (Penguin, $18). By Sonia Purnell. A socialite turned Allied spy in World War II, hailed by the resistance and hunted by the Gestapo, liberated many and revolutionized secret warfare.
|4
|BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by a scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
|5
|SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of our species.
|6
|BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD (Spiegel & Grau, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
|7
|LEADERSHIP: IN TURBULENT TIMES (Simon & Schuster, $18). By Doris Kerans Goodwin. A look at the leadership styles of four American presidents who overcame hardships: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.
|8
|THE LIBRARY BOOK (Simon & Schuster, $16.99). By Susan Orlean. A deep dive into the history and importance of libraries and librarians.
|9
|MIDNIGHT IN CHERNOBYL: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WORLD’S GREATEST NUCLEAR DISASTER (Simon & Schuster, $19). By Adam Higginbotham. An account of the greatest nuclear disaster of the 20th century through the stories of witnesses.
|10
|INHERITANCE (Anchor, $16.95). By Dani Shapiro. A woman uncovers family secrets through a genealogy test and questions her own identity.