Fiction

1 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
2 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
3 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.
4 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.
5 STATION ELEVEN (Vintage, $16.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. A group of musicians and actors travel through Michigan 20 years after a viral plague has killed most of the population.
6 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.
7 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. A Russian aristocrat is under house arrest in Moscow.
8 WOLF HALL (Picador, $18). By Hilary Mantel. Thomas Cromwell rises to the court of Henry VIII, becoming a valuable intercessor while balancing his own pride and ambition.
9 GIRL, WOMAN, OTHER (Grove Press/Black Cat, $17). By Bernardine Evaristo. The lives of an eclectic mix of black British women intersect in unexpected ways in this Booker Prize winner.
10 AMERICAN SPY (Random House, $17). By Lauren Wilkinson. An FBI intelligence officer joins a shadowy task force to oust a Communist president in Burkina Faso.

Nonfiction

1 WOW, NO THANK YOU (Vintage, $15.95). By Samantha Irby. Humorous essays examine the author’s new life as a transplant in a small town.
2 SAY NOTHING: A TRUE STORY OF MURDER AND MEMORY IN NORTHERN IRELAND (Anchor, $16.95). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10 who was later found shot.
3 A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE (Penguin, $18). By Sonia Purnell. A socialite turned Allied spy in World War II, hailed by the resistance and hunted by the Gestapo, liberated many and revolutionized secret warfare.
4 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by a scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
5 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of our species.
6 BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD (Spiegel & Grau, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
7 LEADERSHIP: IN TURBULENT TIMES (Simon & Schuster, $18). By Doris Kerans Goodwin. A look at the leadership styles of four American presidents who overcame hardships: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.
8 THE LIBRARY BOOK (Simon & Schuster, $16.99). By Susan Orlean. A deep dive into the history and importance of libraries and librarians.
9 MIDNIGHT IN CHERNOBYL: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WORLD’S GREATEST NUCLEAR DISASTER (Simon & Schuster, $19). By Adam Higginbotham. An account of the greatest nuclear disaster of the 20th century through the stories of witnesses.
10 INHERITANCE (Anchor, $16.95). By Dani Shapiro. A woman uncovers family secrets through a genealogy test and questions her own identity.

Mass Market

1 THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (Vintage, $9.99). By Chris Bohjalian. A flight attendant wakes up from an alcohol-filled night to find a dead man in her bed.
2 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive.
3 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $9.99). By Cerleste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
4 TOM CLANCY OATH OF OFFICE (Berkley, $9.99). By Marc Cameron. President Jack Ryan has a lot on his mind, from an unethical senator trying to bring him down to two hijacked Russian nuclear missiles.
5 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. The classic science fiction novel where a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhsopitable world.
6 LIAR LIAR (Grand Central, $9.99). By James Patterson and Candice Fox. A detective becomes a dangerous criminal.
7 CAMINO ISLAND (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young novelist investigates a rare book dealer who dabbles in the black market
8 CELTIC EMPIRE (Putnam, $9.99). By Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler. Dirk Pitt’s research on a curious disease in Scotland puts him and his family in danger.
9 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99). By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.
10 1984 (Signet, $9.99.) By George Orwell. A classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended April 5. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)