Fiction

1 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
2 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
3 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.
4 CITY OF GIRLS (Riverhead Books, $17). By Elizabeth Gilbert. An elderly woman recounts her younger years in the New York theater world.
5 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
6 DISAPPEARING EARTH (Vintage, $16.95). By Julia Phillips. A community reels after two sisters disappear from a beach on the Kamchatka Peninsula in eastern Russia.
7 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. A Russian aristocrat is under house arrest in Moscow.
8 WOLF HALL (Picador, $18). By Hilary Mantel. Thomas Cromwell rises to the court of Henry VIII, becoming a valuable intercessor while balancing his own pride and ambition.
9 STATION ELEVEN (Vintage, $16.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. A group of musicians and actors travel through Michigan 20 years after a viral plague has killed most of the population.
10 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.

Nonfiction

1 WOW, NO THANK YOU (Vintage, $15.95). By Samantha Irby. Humorous essays examine the author’s new life as a transplant in a small town.
2 SAY NOTHING: A TRUE STORY OF MURDER AND MEMORY IN NORTHERN IRELAND (Anchor, $16.95). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10 who was later found shot.
3 A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE (Penguin, $18). By Sonia Purnell. A socialite turned Allied spy in World War II, hailed by the resistance and hunted by the Gestapo, liberated many and revolutionized secret warfare.
4 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by a scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
5 THE GREAT INFLUENZA (Penguin, $19). By John M. Barry. The history and lessons of the 1918 influenza epidemic are explored in depth.
6 BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD (Spiegel & Grau, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
7 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of our species.
8 THE LIBRARY BOOK (Simon & Schuster, $18). By Susan Orlean. A deep dive into the history and importance of libraries and librarians.
9 CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99). By David Sedaris. Sharp-witted essays about middle age and mortality.
10 THE DEVIL IN THE WHITE CITY (Vintage, $16). By Erik Larson. A murderer runs rampant at the 1893 World’s Fair.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. The classic science fiction novel in which a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
2 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive.
3 THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (Vintage, $9.99). By Chris Bohjalian. A flight attendant wakes up from an alcohol-filled night to find a dead man in her bed.
4 THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a 13-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II.
5 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $9.99). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
6 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99). By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.
7 LONG ROAD TO MERCY (Grand Central, $9.99). By David Baldacci. FBI agent Atlee Pine tries to solve the mystery of a missing Grand Canyon tourist.
8 WOMEN WHO RUN WITH THE WOLVES (Ballatine, $8.99). By Clarissa Pinkola Estes. An in depth look at myths and stories to help reconnect with their inner fierce nature.
9 CAMINO ISLAND (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young novelist investigates a rare-book dealer who dabbles in the black market.
10 THE STAND (Anchor, $9.99). By Stephen King. Ninety-nine percent of the world’s population is wiped out by a super-flu, and the survivors must forge a new path for humanity.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended April 19. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)