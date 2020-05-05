Fiction

1 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
2 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.
3 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
4 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
5 DISAPPEARING EARTH (Vintage, $16.95). By Julia Phillips. A community reels after two sisters disappear from a beach on the Kamchatka Peninsula in eastern Russia.
6 CITY OF GIRLS (Riverhead Books, $17). By Elizabeth Gilbert. An elderly woman recounts her younger years in the New York theater world.
7 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. A Russian aristocrat is under house arrest in Moscow.
8 STATION ELEVEN (Vintage, $16.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. A group of musicians and actors travel through Michigan 20 years after a viral plague has killed most of the population.
9 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau is tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates when he falls in love with another prisoner.
10 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.

Nonfiction/General

1 WOW, NO THANK YOU (Vintage, $15.95). By Samantha Irby. Humorous essays examine the author’s new life as a transplant in a small town.
2 SAY NOTHING: A TRUE STORY OF MURDER AND MEMORY IN NORTHERN IRELAND (Anchor, $16.95). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10 who was later found shot.
3 A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE (Penguin, $18). By Sonia Purnell. A socialite turned Allied spy in World War II, hailed by the resistance and hunted by the Gestapo, liberated many and revolutionized secret warfare.
4 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by a scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
5 THE GREAT INFLUENZA (Penguin, $19). By John M. Barry. The history and lessons of the 1918 influenza epidemic are explored in depth.
6 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of our species.
7 BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD (Spiegel & Grau, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
8 THE LIBRARY BOOK (Simon & Schuster, $18). By Susan Orlean. A deep dive into the history and importance of libraries and librarians.
9 HBR’s 10 MUST READS ON MENTAL TOUGHNESS (Harvard Business Review Press, $24.95). By Harvard Business Review. A collection of articles about overcoming challenges, pressure and setbacks.
10 JUST MERCY (Spiegel & Grau, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. Bryan Stevenson recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. The classic science fiction novel in which a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
2 CAMINO ISLAND (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young novelist investigates a rare-book dealer who dabbles in the black market.
3 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $9.99). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
4 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive.
5 CELTIC EMPIRE (Putnam, $9.99). By Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler. Dirk Pitt’s research of a curious disease in Scotland puts him -- and his family -- in danger.
6 THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (Vintage, $9.99). By Chris Bohjalian. A flight attendant wakes up from an alcohol-filled night to find a dead man in her bed.
7 PAST TENSE (Dell, $9.99). By LeeChild. Jack Reacher discovers family secrets in his father’s hometown, while two Canadians find themselves in danger.
8 THE STAND (Anchor, $9.99). By Stephen King. Ninety-nine percent of the world’s population is wiped out by a super-flu, and the survivors must forge a new path for humanity.
9 AMBUSH (Grand Central, $9.99). By James Patterson and James O. Born. Detective Michael Bennett fights two drug cartels in New York City while an assassin targets him and his family.
10 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. A classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended May 3. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)