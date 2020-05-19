Fiction

1 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.
2 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
3 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
4 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
5 CITY OF GIRLS (Riverhead Books, $17). By Elizabeth Gilbert. An elderly woman recounts her younger years in the New York theater world.
6 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau is tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates when he falls in love with another prisoner.
7 DISAPPEARING EARTH (Vintage, $16.95). By Julia Phillips. A community reels after two sisters disappear from a beach on the Kamchatka Peninsula in eastern Russia.
8 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. A Russian aristocrat is under house arrest.
9 THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $17.99). By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second guesses herself.
10 CONVERSATIONS WITH FRIENDS (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. The relationship between two female friends begins to fracture when they’re pulled into the world of a successful woman and her dashing husband.

Nonfiction

1 WHEN THINGS FALL APART (Shambhala, $16.95). By Pema Chödrön. An American Bhuddist nun shares her wisdom on overcoming life’s difficulties.
2 SAY NOTHING: A TRUE STORY OF MURDER AND MEMORY IN NORTHERN IRELAND (Anchor, $16.95). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10 who was later found shot.
3 WOW, NO THANK YOU (Vintage, $15.95). By Samantha Irby. Humorous essays examine the author’s new life as a transplant in a small town.
4 A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE (Penguin, $18). By Sonia Purnell. A socialite turned Allied spy in World War II, hailed by the resistance and hunted by the Gestapo, liberated many and revolutionized secret warfare.
5 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by a scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
6 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways white people respond to discussions about racism.
7 THE GREAT INFLUENZA (Penguin, $19). By John M. Barry. The history and lessons of the 1918 influenza epidemic are explored in depth.
8 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of our species.
9 UNORTHODOX (Simon & Schuster, $17). By Deborah Feldman. The author recounts her escape from a strictly religious sect of Hasidic Judaism.
10 BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD (Spiegel & Grau, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. The classic science fiction novel in which a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
2 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive.
3 CAMINO ISLAND (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young novelist investigates a rare-book dealer who dabbles in the black market.
4 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $9.99). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
5 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. A classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
6 THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (Vintage, $9.99). By Chris Bohjalian. A flight attendant wakes up from an alcohol-filled night to find a dead man in her bed.
7 LONG ROAD TO MERCY (Grand Central, $9.99). By David Baldacci. FBI agent Atlee Pine tries to solve the mystery of a missing Grand Canyon tourist.
8 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99). By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.
9 LIAR LIAR (Grand Central, $9.99.) By James Patterson and Candice Fox. A detective becomes a dangerous criminal.
10 THE TALE TELLER (Harper, $9.99.) By Anne Hillerman. A retired Navajo policeman attempts to find the whereabouts of a priceless artifact while his former colleagues become entangled in a case that attracts the FBI’s attention.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended May 17. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)