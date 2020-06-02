3 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.

4 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.

5 CITY OF GIRLS (Riverhead Books, $17). By Elizabeth Gilbert. An elderly woman recounts her younger years in the New York theater world.

6 BEACH READ (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two writers who are summer neighbors challenge each other to write novels in each other’s genres.

7 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. A Russian aristocrat is under house arrest.

8 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.

9 DISAPPEARING EARTH (Vintage, $16.95). By Julia Phillips. A community reels after two sisters disappear from a beach on the Kamchatka Peninsula in eastern Russia.

10 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau is tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates when he falls in love with another prisoner.

Nonfiction

1 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways white people respond to discussions about racism.

2 SAY NOTHING: A TRUE STORY OF MURDER AND MEMORY IN NORTHERN IRELAND (Anchor, $16.95). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10 who was later found shot.

3 THE GREAT INFLUENZA (Penguin, $19). By John M. Barry. The history and lessons of the 1918 influenza epidemic.

4 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by a scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

5 A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE (Penguin, $18). By Sonia Purnell. A socialite turned Allied spy in World War II, hailed by the resistance and hunted by the Gestapo, liberated many and revolutionized secret warfare.

6 THE NEW JIM CROW: MASS INCARCERATION IN THE AGE OF COLORBLINDNESS (New Press, $18.99). By Michelle Alexander. A deep dive into how there are no ways to discriminate against African Americans despite the dismantling of Jim Crow laws.

7 SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE (Seal Press, $16.99). By Ijeoma Oluo. Guidance for having difficult conversations about race with people from all backgrounds.

8 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of our species.

9 WOW, NO THANK YOU (Vintage, $15.95). By Samantha Irby. Humorous essays examine the author’s new life as a transplant in a small town.

10 JUST MERCY (One World, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. Bryan Stevenson recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.

Mass Market

1 CAMINO ISLAND (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young novelist investigates a rare-book dealer who dabbles in the black market.

2 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. The classic science fiction novel in which a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.

3 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive.

4 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99). By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.

5 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. A classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.

6 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $9.99). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.

7 CELTIC EMPIRE (Putnam, $9.99). By Clive Cussler & Dirk Cussler. Dirk Pitt’s research of a curious disease in Scotland puts him — and his family — in danger.

8 THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (Vintage, $9.99). By Chris Bohjalian. A flight attendant wakes up from an alcohol-filled night to find a dead man in her bed.

9 LONG ROAD TO MERCY (Grand Central, $9.99). By David Baldacci. FBI agent Atlee Pine tries to solve the mystery of a missing Grand Canyon tourist.

10 TRUE BELIEVER (Pocket, $9.99). By Jack Carr. A former Navy SEAL recruited by the CIA uncovers an international political conspiracy.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended May 31. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)