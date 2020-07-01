|1
|NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.
|2
|LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
|3
|CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
|4
|THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
|5
|BEACH READ (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two writers who are summer neighbors challenge each other to write novels in each other’s genres.
|6
|CITY OF GIRLS (Riverhead Books, $17). By Elizabeth Gilbert. An elderly woman recounts her younger years in the New York theater world.
|7
|THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau is tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates when he falls in love with another prisoner.
|8
|THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (Morrow, $17.99). By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.
|9
|A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. A Russian aristocrat is under house arrest.
|10
|GIRL, WOMAN, OTHER (Grove Press/Black Cat, $17). By Bernardine Evaristo. The lives of an eclectic mix of black British women intersect in unexpected ways in this Booker Prize winner.