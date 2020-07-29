Fiction

1 THE NICKEL BOYS (Anchor, $15.95). By Colson Whitehead. A black teen is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.
2 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
3 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.
4 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
5 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95).By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
6 BEACH READ (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two writers who are summer neighbors challenge each other to write novels in each other’s genres.
7 THIS TENDER LAND (Atria, $17).By William Kent Krueger. Four orphans run away from their school in Minnesota and sail down the Mississippi River.
8 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau is tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates when he falls in love with another prisoner.
9 CITY OF GIRLS (Riverhead Books, $17). By Elizabeth Gilbert. An elderly woman recounts her younger years in the New York theater world.
10 CHANCES ARE... (Vintage, $16). By Richard Russo. Three college friends reunite after decades and try to solve the mystery of a missing classmate they all loved.

Nonfiction

1 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways white people respond to discussions about racism.
2 SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE (Seal Press, $16.99). By Ijeoma Oluo. Guidance for having difficult conversations about race with people from all backgrounds.
3 STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING (Bold Type Books, $19.99). By Ibram X. Kendi. A history of anti-black racist ideas in the United States.
4 THE NEW JIM CROW: MASS INCARCERATION IN THE AGE OF COLORBLINDNESS (New Press, $18.99). By Michelle Alexander. A deep dive into the ways discrimination against African Americans still proliferates despite the dismantling of Jim Crow laws.
5 THE COLOR OF LAW (Liveright, $17.95). By Richard Rothstein. An in-depth look at how the U.S. government imposed residential segregation.
6 THE FIRE NEXT TIME (Vintage, $13.95). By James Baldwin. The writer reflects on racial injustice over the course of two letters.
7 JUST MERCY (One World, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. Stevenson recounts his experience founding the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.
8 MARCH: BOOK ONE (Top Shelf Productions, $14.95). By John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, Nate Powell (Illus.). A graphic memoir reflects on Congressman John Lewis’s early life and involvement in the civil rights movement.
9 BORN A CRIME (One World, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
10 THE YELLOW HOUSE (Grove Press, $17). By Sarah M. Broom. An in depth look at the a family and community in the overlooked part of New Orleans.

Mass Market

1 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. A classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
2 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. The classic science fiction novel in which a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
3 THE GUARDIANS (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young black man is suspected of killing his former lawyer.
4 THE OUTSIDER (Pocket, $10.99). By Stephen King. A boy’s corpse is discovered in a park, and the town’s most popular denizen is suspected of murder.
5 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism
6 I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. The poet, memoirist and political activist’s debut memoir.
7 THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
8 CAMINO ISLAND (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young novelist investigates a rare-book dealer who dabbles in the black market.
9 BLUE MOON (Dell, $9.99). By Lee Child. While helping an elderly couple with loan sharks, Jack Reacher gets caught in the middle of a gang turf war.
10 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99). By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended July 26. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)