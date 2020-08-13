Fiction

1 THE NICKEL BOYS (Anchor, $15.95). By Colson Whitehead. A Black teen is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.
2 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
3 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.
4 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
5 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
6 BEACH READ (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two writers who are summer neighbors challenge each other to write novels in each other’s genres.
7 THE STARLESS SEA (Anchor, $16.95). By Erin Morgenstern. A graduate student discovers a secret underground world and finds his purpose in life.
8 THIS TENDER LAND (Atria, $17). By William Kent Krueger. Four orphans run away from their school in Minnesota and sail down the Mississippi River.
9 CITY OF GIRLS (Riverhead Books, $17). By Elizabeth Gilbert. An elderly woman recounts her younger years in the New York theater world.
10 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.

Nonfiction

1 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways White people respond to discussions about racism.
2 SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE (Seal Press, $16.99). By Ijeoma Oluo. Guidance for having difficult conversations about race with people from all backgrounds.
3 INTIMATIONS (Penguin, $10.95). By Zadie Smith. Personal essays written during the initial months of lockdown exploring our unprecedented reality.
4 THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration spanning from 1915 to 1970.
5 STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING (Bold Type Books, $19.99). By Ibram X. Kendi. A history of anti-Black racist ideas in the United States.
6 THE NEW JIM CROW: MASS INCARCERATION IN THE AGE OF COLORBLINDNESS (New Press, $18.99). By Michelle Alexander. An analysis of the ways discrimination against African Americans still proliferates despite the dismantling of Jim Crow laws.
7 THE COLOR OF LAW (Liveright, $17.95). By Richard Rothstein. An in-depth look at how the U.S. government imposed residential segregation.
8 JUST MERCY (One World, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. The author recounts his experience founding the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.
9 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
10 MY GRANDMOTHER’S HANDS (Central Recovery Press, $17.95). By Resmaa Menakem. A therapist explores racism’s traumatic effects on bodies.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. The classic science fiction novel in which a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 THE GUARDIANS (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young Black man is suspected of killing his former lawyer.
4 I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. The poet, memoirist and political activist’s debut memoir.
5 BLUE MOON (Dell, $9.99). By Lee Child. While helping an elderly couple deal with loan sharks, Jack Reacher gets caught in the middle of a gang turf war.
6 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99). By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.
7 THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
8 THE OUTSIDER (Pocket, $10.99). By Stephen King. A boy’s corpse is discovered in a park, and the town’s most popular denizen is suspected of murder.
9 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
10 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $9.99). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.

