Fiction

1 THE NICKEL BOYS (Anchor, $15.95). By Colson Whitehead. A Black teen is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.
2 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
3 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
4 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.
5 THIS TENDER LAND (Atria, $17). By William Kent Krueger. Four orphans run away from their school in Minnesota and sail down the Mississippi River.
6 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
7 THE STARLESS SEA (Anchor, $16.95). By Erin Morgenstern. A graduate student discovers a secret underground world and finds his purpose in life.
8 BEACH READ (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two writers who are summer neighbors challenge each other to write novels in each other’s genres.
9 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau is tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates when he falls in love with another prisoner.
10 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.

Nonfiction

1 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways White people respond to discussions about racism.
2 THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration, from 1915 to 1970.
3 SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE (Seal Press, $16.99). By Ijeoma Oluo. Guidance for having difficult conversations about race with people from all backgrounds.
4 THE COLOR OF LAW (Liveright, $17.95). By Richard Rothstein. An in-depth look at how the U.S. government imposed residential segregation.
5 INTIMATIONS (Penguin, $10.95). By Zadie Smith. Personal essays written during the initial months of lockdown explore our unprecedented reality.
6 THE FIRE NEXT TIME (Vintage, $13.95). By James Baldwin. James Baldwin on the racial injustice written in the form of two letters.
7 THE NEW JIM CROW: MASS INCARCERATION IN THE AGE OF COLORBLINDNESS (New Press, $18.99). By Michelle Alexander. An analysis of the ways discrimination against African Americans still proliferates despite the dismantling of Jim Crow laws.
8 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
9 STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING (Bold Type Books, $19.99). By Ibram X. Kendi. A history of anti-Black racist ideas in the United States.
10 JUST MERCY (One World, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. The author recounts his experience founding the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. The classic science fiction novel in which a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
4 THE GUARDIANS (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young Black man is suspected of killing his former lawyer.
5 I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. The poet, memoirist and political activist’s debut memoir.
6 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
7 THE GIRL WHO LIVED TWICE (Vintage Crime/Black Lizard, $9.99). By David Lagercrantz. Mikael Blomkvist tries to locate a disappeared Lisbeth Salander.
8 LORD OF THE FLIES (Perigee, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.
9 THE OUTSIDER (Pocket, $10.99). By Stephen King. A boy’s corpse is discovered in a park, and the town’s most popular denizen is suspected of murder.
10 BLUE MOON (Dell, $9.99). By Lee Child. While helping an elderly couple deal with loan sharks, Jack Reacher gets caught in the middle of a gang turf war.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Aug 23. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)