Fiction

1 THE NICKEL BOYS (Anchor, $15.95). By Colson Whitehead. A Black teen is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.
2 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
3 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
4 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.
5 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
6 DRIVE YOUR PLOW OVER THE BONES OF THE DEAD (Riverhead, $17.) By Olga Tokarczuk. The Nobel Prize winner’s cerebral whodunit follows a reclusive astrologist who thinks she knows why local hunters keep turning up dead.
7 THE STARLESS SEA (Anchor, $16.95). By Erin Morgenstern. A graduate student discovers a secret underground world and finds his purpose in life.
8 THE TESTAMENTS (Anchor, $16.95.) By Margaret Atwood. The Booker Prize winner revisits the totalitarian society introduced in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
9 THIS TENDER LAND (Atria, $17). By William Kent Krueger. Four orphans run away from their school in Minnesota and sail down the Mississippi River.
10 HOMEGOING (Vintage, $16.95.) By Yaa Gyasi. A Ghanaian family is torn apart by slavery, and the ramifications play out over generations.

Nonfiction

1 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways White people respond to discussions about racism.
2 THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration, from 1915 to 1970.
3 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
4 SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE (Seal Press, $16.99). By Ijeoma Oluo. Guidance for having difficult conversations about race with people from all backgrounds.
5 THE COLOR OF LAW (Liveright, $17.95). By Richard Rothstein. An in-depth look at how the U.S. government imposed residential segregation.
6 INTIMATIONS (Penguin, $10.95). By Zadie Smith. Personal essays written during the initial months of lockdown explore our unprecedented reality.
7 STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING (Bold Type Books, $19.99). By Ibram X. Kendi. A history of anti-Black racist ideas in the United States.
8 THE NEW JIM CROW: MASS INCARCERATION IN THE AGE OF COLORBLINDNESS (New Press, $18.99). By Michelle Alexander. An analysis of the ways discrimination against African Americans still proliferates despite the dismantling of Jim Crow laws.
9 BORN A CRIME (One World, $18.) By Trevor Noah. The Daily Show host looks back at his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
10 THE FIRE NEXT TIME (Vintage, $13.95). By James Baldwin. Thoughts on racial injustice, written in the form of two letters.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. The classic science fiction novel in which a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 LETHAL AGENT (Pocket, $9.99.) By Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills. Amidst a presidential election, Mitch Rapp and Irene Kennedy attempt to thwart a bioterrorism attack on the United States.
4 THE GUARDIANS (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young Black man is suspected of killing his former lawyer.
5 THE FAMILY LAWYER (Grand Central, $9.99.) By James Patterson. A collection of three thrillers, including the story of a girl accused of inciting a suicide.
6 THE OUTSIDER (Pocket, $10.99). By Stephen King. A boy’s corpse is discovered in a park, and the town’s most popular denizen is suspected of murder.
7 ONE GOOD DEED (Grand Central, $9.99.) By David Baldacci. After his release from prison, a war veteran becomes a suspect for a murder he didn’t commit.
8 I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. The poet, memoirist and political activist’s debut memoir.
9 THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
10 LORD OF THE FLIES (Perigee, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Sept. 6. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)