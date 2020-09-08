|1
|DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. The classic science fiction novel in which a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
|1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
|LETHAL AGENT (Pocket, $9.99.) By Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills. Amidst a presidential election, Mitch Rapp and Irene Kennedy attempt to thwart a bioterrorism attack on the United States.
|THE GUARDIANS (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young Black man is suspected of killing his former lawyer.
|THE FAMILY LAWYER (Grand Central, $9.99.) By James Patterson. A collection of three thrillers, including the story of a girl accused of inciting a suicide.
|THE OUTSIDER (Pocket, $10.99). By Stephen King. A boy’s corpse is discovered in a park, and the town’s most popular denizen is suspected of murder.
|ONE GOOD DEED (Grand Central, $9.99.) By David Baldacci. After his release from prison, a war veteran becomes a suspect for a murder he didn’t commit.
|I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. The poet, memoirist and political activist’s debut memoir.
|THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
|LORD OF THE FLIES (Perigee, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.