Fiction

1 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
2 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
3 THE NICKEL BOYS (Anchor, $15.95). By Colson Whitehead. A Black teenager is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.
4 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.
5 HOMEGOING (Vintage, $16.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A Ghanaian family is torn apart by slavery, and the ramifications play out over generations.
6 THIS TENDER LAND (Atria, $17). By William Kent Krueger. Four orphans run away from their school in Minnesota and sail down the Mississippi River.
7 THE TOPEKA SCHOOL (Picador, $17). By Ben Lerner. A family that appears to have it all is haunted by toxic masculinity.
8 THE TESTAMENTS (Anchor, $16.95). By Margaret Atwood. The Booker Prize winner revisits the totalitarian society introduced in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
9 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
10 PARABLE OF THE SOWER (Grand Central, $16.99). By Octavia E. Butler. A young Black woman in early 2020s California must navigate a society decimated by climate change and greed.

Nonfiction

1 MY OWN WORDS (Simon and Schuster, $18). By Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reflects on her life.
2 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways White people respond to discussions about racism.
3 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
4 THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration, from 1915 to 1970.
5 SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE (Seal Press, $16.99). By Ijeoma Oluo. Guidance for having difficult conversations about race with people from all backgrounds.
6 THE COLOR OF LAW (Liveright, $17.95). By Richard Rothstein. An in-depth look at how the U.S. government imposed residential segregation.
7 INTIMATIONS (Penguin, $10.95). By Zadie Smith. Personal essays written during the initial months of shutdown explore our unprecedented reality.
8 THE FIRE NEXT TIME (Vintage, $13.95). By James Baldwin. Thoughts about racial injustice, written in the form of two letters.
9 RUTH BADER GINSBURG: A LIFE (Vintage, $18). By Jane Sherron de Hart. A look at the life of the second female justice on the Supreme Court.
10 MY GRANDMOTHER’S HANDS (Central Recovery Press, $17.95). By Resmaa Menakem. A therapist explores racism’s traumatic effects on bodies.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal in an inhospitable world.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99.) By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he became emperor of the known universe.
4 I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. The poet, memoirist and political activist’s debut memoir.
5 ONE GOOD DEED (Grand Central, $9.99). By David Baldacci. After his release from prison, a war veteran becomes a suspect in a murder he didn’t commit.
6 LETHAL AGENT (Pocket, $9.99). By Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills. Amid a presidential election, Mitch Rapp and Irene Kennedy attempt to thwart a bioterrorism attack on the United States.
7 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then create a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
8 THE SHINING (Anchor, $8.99). By Stephen King. A writer and his family decamp to an old hotel as caretakers and slowly discover supernatural threats.
9 THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a thirteen-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II
10 THE GUARDIANS (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young Black man is suspected of killing his former lawyer.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Oct. 4. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)