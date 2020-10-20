Fiction

1 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
2 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
3 HOMEGOING (Vintage, $16.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A Ghanaian family is torn apart by slavery, and the ramifications play out over generations.
4 THE NICKEL BOYS (Anchor, $15.95). By Colson Whitehead. A Black teenager is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.
5 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.
6 THIS TENDER LAND (Atria, $17). By William Kent Krueger. Four orphans run away from their school in Minnesota and sail down the Mississippi River.
7 THE TOPEKA SCHOOL (Picador, $17). By Ben Lerner. A family that appears to have it all is haunted by toxic masculinity.
8 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.
9 THE TESTAMENTS (Anchor, $16.95). By Margaret Atwood. The Booker Prize winner revisits the totalitarian society introduced in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
10 DUNE (Ace, $18). By Frank Herbert. In this classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 MY OWN WORDS (Simon and Schuster, $18). By Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Supreme Court justice reflects on her life.
3 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways White people respond to discussions about racism.
4 THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration, from 1915 to 1970.
5 THE COLOR OF LAW (Liveright, $17.95). By Richard Rothstein. An in-depth look at how the U.S. government imposed residential segregation.
6 SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE (Seal Press, $16.99). By Ijeoma Oluo. Guidance for having difficult conversations about race with people from all backgrounds.
7 BORN A CRIME (One World, $18). By Trevor Noah. The Daily Show host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
8 THE NEW JIM CROW (New Press, $18.99). By Michelle Alexander. A deep dive into how there are no ways to discriminate against African Americans despite the dismantling of Jim Crow laws.
9 THE FIRE NEXT TIME (Vintage, $13.95). By James Baldwin. Thoughts about racial injustice, written in the form of two letters.
10 THE TRUTHS WE HOLD (Penguin, $18). By Kamala Harris. The Senator and vice presidential nominee describes her upbringing and her career in public service.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then create a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
4 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99.) By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he became emperor of the known universe.
5 I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. The poet, memoirist and political activist’s debut memoir.
6 THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
7 THE SHINING (Anchor, $8.99). By Stephen King. A writer and his family decamp to an old hotel as caretakers and slowly discover supernatural threats.
8 THE GUARDIANS (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A young Black man is suspected of killing his former lawyer.
9 THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99.) By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
10 THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a 13-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II

