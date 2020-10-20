|1
|THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
|CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
|HOMEGOING (Vintage, $16.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A Ghanaian family is torn apart by slavery, and the ramifications play out over generations.
|THE NICKEL BOYS (Anchor, $15.95). By Colson Whitehead. A Black teenager is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.
|NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.
|THIS TENDER LAND (Atria, $17). By William Kent Krueger. Four orphans run away from their school in Minnesota and sail down the Mississippi River.
|THE TOPEKA SCHOOL (Picador, $17). By Ben Lerner. A family that appears to have it all is haunted by toxic masculinity.
|THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.
|THE TESTAMENTS (Anchor, $16.95). By Margaret Atwood. The Booker Prize winner revisits the totalitarian society introduced in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
|DUNE (Ace, $18). By Frank Herbert. In this classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.