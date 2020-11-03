|1
|DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
|2
|1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
|3
|ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then create a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
|4
|DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99.) By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he became emperor of the known universe.
|5
|THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
|6
|THE SHINING (Anchor, $8.99). By Stephen King. A writer and his family decamp to an old hotel as caretakers and slowly discover supernatural threats.
|7
|GOOD OMENS (William Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
|8
|LORD OF THE FLIES (Perigee, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.
|9
|I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. The poet, memoirist and political activist’s debut memoir.
|10
|THE NIGHT FIRE (Grand Central, $9.99). By Michael Connelly. Harry Bosch and LAPD Detective Renée Ballard try to solve a murder Bosch’s mentor was obsessed with.