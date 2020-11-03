Fiction

1 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
2 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
3 THIS TENDER LAND (Atria, $17). By William Kent Krueger. Four orphans run away from their school in Minnesota and sail down the Mississippi River.
4 SHUGGIE BAIN (Grove Press, $17). By Douglas Stuart. A Scottish working-class boy cares for his alcoholic mother while aspiring to his perception of a normal life.
5 HOMEGOING (Vintage, $16.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A Ghanaian family is torn apart by slavery, and the ramifications play out over generations.
6 THE TOPEKA SCHOOL (Picador, $17). By Ben Lerner. A family that appears to have it all is haunted by toxic masculinity.
7 NINTH HOUSE (Flatiron Books, $17.99). By Leigh Bardugo. In exchange for a full scholarship to Yale, a young woman with magical abilities monitors the university’s notorious secret societies.
8 THE NICKEL BOYS (Anchor, $15.95). By Colson Whitehead. A Black teenager is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.
9 NOTHING TO SEE HERE (Ecco, $16.99). By Kevin Wilson. A woman agrees to care for 10-year-old twins who spontaneously burst into flames when agitated.
10 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives into adulthood.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 MY OWN WORDS (Simon and Schuster, $18). By Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Supreme Court justice reflects on her life.
3 THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration, from 1915 to 1970.
4 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways White people respond to discussions about racism.
5 SHADE: A TALE OF TWO PRESIDENTS(Voracious, $19.99). By Pete Souza. The contrast between Trump’s presidency and Obama’s are highlighted with images taken by Obama’s official White House photographer.
6 BURNOUT: THE SECRET TO UNLOCKING THE STRESS CYCLE (Ballantine, $17). By Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski. The authors show stressed and exhausted women how to cope and find a path toward wellness.
7 THE COLOR OF LAW (Liveright, $17.95). By Richard Rothstein. An in-depth look at how the U.S. government imposed residential segregation.
8 BORN A CRIME (One World, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
9 SAPIENS (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
10 WHAT UNITES US: REFLECTIONS ON PATRIOTISM (Algonquin Books, $16.95). By Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner. The television journalist reflects on America’s founding principles and the values its citizens share.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then create a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
4 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99.) By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he became emperor of the known universe.
5 THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
6 THE SHINING (Anchor, $8.99). By Stephen King. A writer and his family decamp to an old hotel as caretakers and slowly discover supernatural threats.
7 GOOD OMENS (William Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
8 LORD OF THE FLIES (Perigee, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.
9 I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. The poet, memoirist and political activist’s debut memoir.
10 THE NIGHT FIRE (Grand Central, $9.99). By Michael Connelly. Harry Bosch and LAPD Detective Renée Ballard try to solve a murder Bosch’s mentor was obsessed with.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Nov. 1. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)