Fiction

1 DEVOTIONS (Penguin, $20). By Mary Oliver. A collection of the late Pulitzer Prize winner’s work.
2 WHAT KIND OF WOMAN: POEMS (Harper Perennial, $17). By Kate Baer. A debut poetry collection exploring the roles of women in today’s world.
3 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
4 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
5 SHUGGIE BAIN (Grove Press, $17). By Douglas Stuart. A Scottish working-class boy cares for his alcoholic mother while aspiring to his perception of a normal life.
6 OLIVE, AGAIN (Random House, $18). By Elizabeth Strout. Set two years after her husband’s death, Olive Kitteridge continues living her life in Maine.
7 THE NICKEL BOYS (Anchor, $15.95). By Colson Whitehead. A Black teenager is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.
8 THIS TENDER LAND (Atria, $17). By William Kent Krueger. Four orphans run away from their school in Minnesota and sail down the Mississippi River.
9 THE BEST AMERICAN SHORT STORIES 2020 (Mariner, $16.99). Edited by Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor. A collection of short stories that includes work by Kevin Wilson, T.C. Boyle and Emma Cline.
10 THE TOPEKA SCHOOL (Picador, $17). By Ben Lerner. A family that appears to have it all is haunted by toxic masculinity.

Nonfiction

1 THE TRUTHS WE HOLD (Penguin, $18). By Kamala Harris. The senator and vice president-elect describes her upbringing and career in public service.
2 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
3 MY OWN WORDS (Simon and Schuster, $18). By Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Supreme Court justice reflects on her life.
4 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways White people respond to discussions about racism.
5 THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration, from 1915 to 1970.
6 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
7 BORN A CRIME (One World, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
8 WHAT UNITES US: REFLECTIONS ON PATRIOTISM (Algonquin Books, $16.95). By Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner. The television journalist reflects on America’s founding principles and the values its citizens share.
9 THE COLOR OF LAW (Liveright, $17.95). By Richard Rothstein. An in-depth look at how the U.S. government imposed residential segregation.
10 BURNOUT (Ballantine, $17). By Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski. The authors show stressed and exhausted women how to cope and find a path toward wellness.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99.) By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he became emperor of the known universe.
4 THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
5 LORD OF THE FLIES (Perigee, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.
6 I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. The poet, memoirist and political activist’s debut memoir.
7 WOMEN WHO RUN WITH THE WOLVES (Ballantine, $8.99). By Clarissa Pinkola Estes. An in depth look at myths and stories to help reconnect with their inner fierce nature.
8 SLAUGHTERHOUSE-FIVE (Laurel Leaf, $7.99). By Kurt Vonnegut. The classic anti-war novel that centers around the firebombing of Dresden.
9 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then create a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
10 THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (Del Rey, $7.99). By Douglas Adams. Just as Earth is demolished, mild-mannered Arthur Dent escapes to the galactic freeway.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Nov. 15. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)