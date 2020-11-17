|1
|DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable world.
|1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
|DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99.) By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he became emperor of the known universe.
|THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
|LORD OF THE FLIES (Perigee, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.
|I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. The poet, memoirist and political activist’s debut memoir.
|WOMEN WHO RUN WITH THE WOLVES (Ballantine, $8.99). By Clarissa Pinkola Estes. An in depth look at myths and stories to help reconnect with their inner fierce nature.
|SLAUGHTERHOUSE-FIVE (Laurel Leaf, $7.99). By Kurt Vonnegut. The classic anti-war novel that centers around the firebombing of Dresden.
|ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then create a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
|THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (Del Rey, $7.99). By Douglas Adams. Just as Earth is demolished, mild-mannered Arthur Dent escapes to the galactic freeway.