Fiction

1 SHUGGIE BAIN (Grove Press, $17). By Douglas Stuart. A Scottish working-class boy cares for his alcoholic mother while aspiring to his perception of a normal life.
2 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
3 HOME BODY (Andrews McMeel, $16.99). By Rupi Kaur. The best-selling poet offers a new collection of verse with illustrations.
4 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
5 DEVOTIONS (Penguin, $20). By Mary Oliver. A collection of the late Pulitzer Prize winner’s work.
6 INTERIOR CHINATOWN (Vintage, $16). By Charles Yu. An Asian man struggles to move from background actor to star.
7 THE WATER DANCER (One World, $18). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A young enslaved man with special powers escapes from a Virginia plantation.
8 THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Vintage, $16.95). By Walter Tevis. As a young orphan’s skill at chess grows, she hopes to find her way past addiction and loneliness.
9 THIS TENDER LAND (Atria, $17). By William Kent Krueger. Four orphans run away from their school in Minnesota and sail down the Mississippi River.
10 THE BEST AMERICAN SHORT STORIES 2020 (Mariner, $16.99). Edited by Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor. A collection of short stories that includes work by Kevin Wilson, T.C. Boyle and Emma Cline.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 MY OWN WORDS (Simon & Schuster, $18). By Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Supreme Court justice reflects on her life.
3 THE TRUTHS WE HOLD (Penguin, $18). By Kamala Harris. The senator and vice president-elect describes her upbringing and career in public service.
4 WHAT UNITES US: REFLECTIONS ON PATRIOTISM (Algonquin Books, $16.95). By Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner. The television journalist reflects on America’s founding principles and the values its citizens share.
5 BORN A CRIME (One World, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
6 THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration, from 1915 to 1970.
7 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
8 THE OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC 2021 (Old Farmer’s Almanac, $8.95). The classic reference guide forecasts culture, weather and trends.
9 THE COLOR OF LAW (Liveright, $17.95). By Richard Rothstein. An in-depth look at how the U.S. government imposed residential segregation.
10 JUST MERCY (One World, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. Bryan Stevenson recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 THE WAY OF KINGS (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.
4 THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99). By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
5 GOOD OMENS (Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
6 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he became emperor of the known universe.
7 THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic proponent of black nationalism
8 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then create a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
9 STILL LIFE (St. Martin’s, $7.99). By Louise Penny. The first book in the Chief Inspector Gamache series has the detective investigating a suspicious death.
10 THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (Del Rey, $7.99). By Douglas Adams. Just as Earth is demolished, mild mannered Arthur Dent escapes to the galactic freeway.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Dec. 13. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)