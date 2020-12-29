|1
| MY OWN WORDS (Simon & Schuster, $18). By Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Supreme Court justice reflects on her life.
|2
| THE TRUTHS WE HOLD (Penguin, $18). By Kamala Harris. The senator and vice president-elect describes her upbringing and career in public service.
|3
| BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
|4
| SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
|5
| BORN A CRIME (One World, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
|6
| WHAT UNITES US: REFLECTIONS ON PATRIOTISM (Algonquin Books, $16.95). By Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner. The television journalist reflects on America’s founding principles and the values its citizens share.
|7
| THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration, from 1915 to 1970.
|8
|CONVERSATIONS WITH RBG (Picador, $18). By Jeffrey Rosen. The author recounts 20 years of conversations he had with the late Supreme Court justice.
|9
|SAPIENS: A GRAPHIC HISTORY; THE BIRTH OF HUMANKIND, VOLUME 1 (Harper Perennial , $25.99). By Yuval Noah Harari.. A graphic adaptation of the bestseller “Sapiens” is meant for all ages.
|10
|THE OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC 2021 (Old Farmer’s Almanac, $8.95). The classic reference guide forecasts culture, weather and trends.