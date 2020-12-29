Fiction

1 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
2 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
3 SHUGGIE BAIN (Grove Press, $17). By Douglas Stuart. A Scottish working-class boy cares for his alcoholic mother while aspiring to his perception of a normal life.
4 HOME BODY (Andrews McMeel, $16.99). By Rupi Kaur. The best-selling poet offers a new collection of verse with illustrations.
5 THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Vintage, $16.95). By Walter Tevis. As a young orphan’s skill at chess grows, she hopes to find her way past addiction and loneliness.
6 DEVOTIONS (Penguin, $20). By Mary Oliver. A collection of the late Pulitzer Prize winner’s work.
7 THE WATER DANCER (One World, $18). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A young enslaved man with special powers escapes from a Virginia plantation.
8 INTERIOR CHINATOWN (Vintage, $16). By Charles Yu. An Asian man struggles to move from background actor to star.
9 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. A Russian aristocrat is under house arrest in Moscow.
10 THE BEST AMERICAN SHORT STORIES 2020 (Mariner, $16.99). Edited by Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor. A collection of short stories that includes work by Kevin Wilson, T.C. Boyle and Emma Cline.

Nonfiction

1 MY OWN WORDS (Simon & Schuster, $18). By Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Supreme Court justice reflects on her life.
2 THE TRUTHS WE HOLD (Penguin, $18). By Kamala Harris. The senator and vice president-elect describes her upbringing and career in public service.
3 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
4 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
5 BORN A CRIME (One World, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
6 WHAT UNITES US: REFLECTIONS ON PATRIOTISM (Algonquin Books, $16.95). By Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner. The television journalist reflects on America’s founding principles and the values its citizens share.
7 THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration, from 1915 to 1970.
8 CONVERSATIONS WITH RBG (Picador, $18). By Jeffrey Rosen. The author recounts 20 years of conversations he had with the late Supreme Court justice.
9 SAPIENS: A GRAPHIC HISTORY; THE BIRTH OF HUMANKIND, VOLUME 1 (Harper Perennial , $25.99). By Yuval Noah Harari.. A graphic adaptation of the bestseller “Sapiens” is meant for all ages.
10 THE OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC 2021 (Old Farmer’s Almanac, $8.95). The classic reference guide forecasts culture, weather and trends.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99). By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
4 THE WAY OF KINGS (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.
5 THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (Del Rey, $7.99). By Douglas Adams. Just as Earth is demolished, mild-mannered Arthur Dent escapes to the galactic freeway.
6 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then create a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
7 GOOD OMENS (Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and its fallout.
8 THE CATCHER IN THE RYE (Little, Brown, $9.99). By J.D. Salinger. The classic novel of teenage angst.
9 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he became emperor of the known universe.
10 I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. Poet, memoirist and political activist Maya Angelou’s debut memoir.

