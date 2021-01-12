Fiction

1 SHUGGIE BAIN (Grove Press, $17). By Douglas Stuart. A Scottish working-class boy cares for his alcoholic mother while aspiring to his perception of a normal life.
2 DUTCH HOUSE (Harper Perennial, $17). By Ann Patchett. Told over the span of five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.
3 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
4 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
5 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99.) By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.
6 HOME BODY (Andrews McMeel, $16.99). By Rupi Kaur. The best-selling poet offers a new collection of verse with illustrations.
7 INTERIOR CHINATOWN (Vintage, $16). By Charles Yu. An Asian man struggles to move from background actor to star.
8 THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Vintage, $16.95). By Walter Tevis. As a young orphan’s skill at chess grows, she hopes to find her way past addiction and loneliness.
9 THE WATER DANCER (One World, $18). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A young enslaved man with special powers escapes from a Virginia plantation.
10 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives as they journey into adulthood.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 ON TYRANNY (Tim Duggan Books, $9.99.) By Timothy Snyder. A historian examines how dictatorships rise and how to fight them.
3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
4 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways white people respond to discussions about racism.
5 WHAT UNITES US: REFLECTIONS ON PATRIOTISM (Algonquin Books, $16.95). By Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner. The television journalist reflects on America’s founding principles and the values its citizens share.
6 HOW TO DO NOTHING (Melville House, $17.99). By Jenny Odell. An artist and critic argues attention is a scare resource and should be directed where it can provide the most value.
7 MY OWN WORDS (Simon & Schuster, $18). By Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Supreme Court justice reflects on her life.
8 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
9 BORN A CRIME (One World, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
10 THE TRUTHS WE HOLD (Penguin, $18). By Kamala Harris. The senator and vice president-elect describes her upbringing and career in public service.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99.) By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a Duke agree to a false courtship which develops into something more.
4 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then create a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
5 THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99). By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
6 THE WAY OF KINGS (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.
7 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he became emperor of the known universe.
8 WOMEN WHO RUN WITH THE WOLVES (Ballantine, $8.99.) By Clarissa Pinkola Estés. A guide, using myths and folk tales, to help women reconnect with their instinctual nature.
9 GOOD OMENS (Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and its fallout.
10 LORD OF THE FLIES (Perigee, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.

