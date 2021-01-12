|1
| DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
| 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
|BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99.) By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a Duke agree to a false courtship which develops into something more.
| ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then create a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
| THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99). By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
| THE WAY OF KINGS (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.
| DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he became emperor of the known universe.
|WOMEN WHO RUN WITH THE WOLVES (Ballantine, $8.99.) By Clarissa Pinkola Estés. A guide, using myths and folk tales, to help women reconnect with their instinctual nature.
| GOOD OMENS (Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and its fallout.
|LORD OF THE FLIES (Perigee, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.