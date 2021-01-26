Fiction

1 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper Perennial, $17). By Ann Patchett. Told over the span of five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.
2 SHUGGIE BAIN (Grove Press, $17). By Douglas Stuart. A Scottish working-class boy cares for his alcoholic mother while aspiring to his perception of a normal life.
3 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
4 INTERIOR CHINATOWN (Vintage, $16). By Charles Yu. An Asian man struggles to move from background actor to star.
5 HOME BODY (Andrews McMeel, $16.99). By Rupi Kaur. The best-selling poet offers a new collection of verse with illustrations.
6 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
7 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.
8 THE WATER DANCER (One World, $18). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A young enslaved man with special powers escapes from a Virginia plantation.
9 PARABLE OF THE SOWER (Grand Central, $16.99). By Octavia E. Butler. A young Black woman in early 2020s California must navigate a society decimated by climate change and greed.
10 NORMAL PEOPLE (Hogarth, $17). By Sally Rooney. A popular athlete and a bookish social pariah start a secret relationship while in high school, then float in and out of each other’s lives as they journey into adulthood.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 ON TYRANNY (Tim Duggan Books, $9.99). By Timothy Snyder. A historian examines how dictatorships rise and how to fight them.
3 THE TRUTHS WE HOLD (Penguin, $18). By Kamala Harris. The senator and vice president-elect describes her upbringing and career in public service.
4 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
5 THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration, from 1915 to 1970.
6 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
7 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways White people respond to discussions about racism.
8 QUIT LIKE A WOMAN (Dial Press, $18). By Holly Whitaker. Advice on how to stop drinking alcohol from the founder of a female-centered recovery program.
9 HOW TO DO NOTHING (Melville House, $17.99). By Jenny Odell. An artist and critic argues attention is a scare resource and should be directed where it can provide the most value.
10 MY OWN WORDS (Simon & Schuster, $18). By Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Supreme Court justice reflects on her life.

Mass Market

1 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
2 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
3 BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a Duke agree to a false courtship which develops into something more.
4 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then create a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
5 THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
6 THE WAY OF KINGS (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.
7 I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. Poet, memoirist and political activist Maya Angelou’s debut memoir.
8 BRIDGERTON: THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most eligible bachelor has chosen a wife, yet finds himself drawn to her sister.
9 WOMEN WHO RUN WITH THE WOLVES (Ballantine, $8.99). By Clarissa Pinkola Estés. A guide, using myths and folk tales, to help women reconnect with their instinctual nature.
10 THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a thirteen-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Jan. 21. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)