|1
|1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
|2
|DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
|3
|BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a Duke agree to a false courtship which develops into something more.
|4
| ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then create a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
|5
|THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
|6
| THE WAY OF KINGS (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.
|7
|I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. Poet, memoirist and political activist Maya Angelou’s debut memoir.
|8
|BRIDGERTON: THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most eligible bachelor has chosen a wife, yet finds himself drawn to her sister.
|9
|WOMEN WHO RUN WITH THE WOLVES (Ballantine, $8.99). By Clarissa Pinkola Estés. A guide, using myths and folk tales, to help women reconnect with their instinctual nature.
|10
|THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a thirteen-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II.