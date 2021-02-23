Fiction

1 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper Perennial, $17). By Ann Patchett. Over the span of five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.
2 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.
3 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
4 DEACON KING KONG (Riverhead, $26). By James McBride. Violence and its consequences are explored when an old church deacon shoots a neighborhood drug dealer at point-blank range.
5 THE GLASS HOTEL (Vintage, $16.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. The aftermath of a financial collapse reveals greed, guilt, ghosts, and unintended consequences.
6 SHUGGIE BAIN (Grove Press, $17). By Douglas Stuart. A Scottish working-class boy cares for his alcoholic mother while aspiring to his perception of a normal life.
7 INTERIOR CHINATOWN (Vintage, $16). By Charles Yu. An Asian man struggles to move from background actor to star.
8 THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA (Tor, $18.99). By TJ Klune. A case worker is sent to investigate six magical misfits at an island orphanage.
9 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
10 HOME BODY (Andrews McMeel, $16.99). By Rupi Kaur. The best-selling poet offers a new collection of verse with illustrations.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 THE BODY (Anchor Books, $17). By Bill Bryson. A look at the functions of the human body from head to toe.
3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
4 THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration, from 1915 to 1970.
5 THE BODY IS NOT AN APOLOGY (Berrett-Koehler, $18.95). By Sonya Renee Taylor. Radical self-love is encouraged as a strategy to help people make peace with their bodies.
6 MY GRANDMOTHER’S HANDS (Central Recovery Press, $17.95). By Resmaa Menakem. A therapist explores racism’s traumatic effects on bodies.
7 HOW TO DO NOTHING (Melville House, $17.99). By Jenny Odell. An artist and critic argues that attention is a scarce resource and should be directed where it can provide the most value.
8 THE FIRE NEXT TIME (Vintage, $13.95). By James Baldwin. James Baldwin on the racial injustice written in the form of two letters.
9 THE TRUTHS WE HOLD (Penguin, $18). By Kamala D. Harris. The new vice president describes her upbringing and career in public service.
10 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways White people respond to discussions about racism.

Mass Market

1 BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.
2 BRIDGERTON: THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most eligible bachelor has chosen a wife yet finds himself drawn to her sister.
3 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
4 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
5 BRIDGERTON: ROMANCING MISTER BRIDGERTON (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, unrequited love between childhood friends might suddenly be returned, but a secret stands in the way.
6 BRIDGERTON: AN OFFER FROM A GENTLEMAN (Avon, $8.99.) By Julia Quinn. A housemaid in disguise is swept off her feet by a Regency-era gentleman who searches for his mystery lady.
7 BRIDGERTON: ON THE WAY TO THE WEDDING (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a betrothed lady falls for the man she had been encouraging her best friend to marry.
8 THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
9 BRIDGERTON: TO SIR PHILLIP, WITH LOVE (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. A Regency-era spinster finds herself proposed to by a man she has never met.
10 BRIDGERTON: WHEN HE WAS WICKED (Avon, $8.99.) By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most notorious rake falls for his cousin’s wife.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Feb. 21. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)