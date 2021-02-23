|1
|BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.
|2
|BRIDGERTON: THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most eligible bachelor has chosen a wife yet finds himself drawn to her sister.
|3
|DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
|4
|1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
|5
|BRIDGERTON: ROMANCING MISTER BRIDGERTON (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, unrequited love between childhood friends might suddenly be returned, but a secret stands in the way.
|6
|BRIDGERTON: AN OFFER FROM A GENTLEMAN (Avon, $8.99.) By Julia Quinn. A housemaid in disguise is swept off her feet by a Regency-era gentleman who searches for his mystery lady.
|7
|BRIDGERTON: ON THE WAY TO THE WEDDING (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a betrothed lady falls for the man she had been encouraging her best friend to marry.
|8
|THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
|9
|BRIDGERTON: TO SIR PHILLIP, WITH LOVE (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. A Regency-era spinster finds herself proposed to by a man she has never met.
|10
|BRIDGERTON: WHEN HE WAS WICKED (Avon, $8.99.) By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most notorious rake falls for his cousin’s wife.