|BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.
|BRIDGERTON: THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most eligible bachelor has chosen a wife, yet finds himself drawn to her sister.
|DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
|1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
|BRIDGERTON: AN OFFER FROM A GENTLEMAN (Avon, $8.99.) By Julia Quinn. A housemaid in disguise is swept off her feet by a Regency-era gentleman who searches for his mystery lady.
|BRIDGERTON: ROMANCING MISTER BRIDGERTON (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, unrequited love between childhood friends might suddenly be returned, but a secret stands in the way.
|ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism
|THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99). By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
|THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a thirteen-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II.
|BRIDGERTON: WHEN HE WAS WICKED (Avon, $8.99.) By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most notorious rake falls for his cousin’s wife.