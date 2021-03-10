Fiction

1 LATER (Hard Case, $14.95). By Stephen King. A boy with unnatural powers is drawn into a murder investigation.
2 DEACON KING KONG (Riverhead, $26). By James McBride. Violence and its consequences are explored when a church deacon shoots a neighborhood drug dealer at point-blank range.
3 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the view of his friend Patroclus.
4 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper Perennial, $17). By Ann Patchett. Over the span of five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.
5 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
6 THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD (Anchor, $16.95). By Colson Whitehead. A young enslaved man makes a desperate bid for freedom.
7 THE GLASS HOTEL (Vintage, $16.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. The aftermath of a financial collapse reveals greed, guilt, ghosts and unintended consequences.
8 INTERIOR CHINATOWN (Vintage, $16). By Charles Yu. An Asian man struggles to move from background actor to star.
9 SHUGGIE BAIN (Grove Press, $17). By Douglas Stuart. A Scottish working-class boy cares for his alcoholic mother while aspiring to his perception of a normal life.
10 THE NICKEL BOYS (Anchor, $15.95). By Colson Whitehead. A Black teen is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD (Anchor, $17). By Robert Kolker. A family of 14, including six brothers with schizophrenia, faces violence and shame while trying to navigate the mental health system in mid-century America.
3 HOOD FEMINISM (Penguin, $16). By Mikki Kendall. Essays exploring whether women of different socioeconomic and racial backgrounds can find common interests.
4 THE BODY (Anchor Books, $17). By Bill Bryson. A look at the functions of the human body from head to toe.
5 BECOMING (Crown, $18.99). By Michelle Obama. The former first lady’s memoir recounts her life from her Chicago childhood to her time in the White House.
6 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
7 NOMADLAND (W.W. Norton, $16.95). By Jessica Bruder. The author crosses the country in search of seasonal jobs and meets transient Americans from all walks of life.
8 MINOR FEELINGS (One World, $18). By Cathy Park Hong. An exploration of racial consciousness and the contradiction of feeling both American and “other.”
9 MY GRANDMOTHER’S HANDS (Central Recovery Press, $17.95). By Resmaa Menakem. A therapist explores racism’s traumatic effects on bodies.
10 THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS (Vintage, $17.95). By Isabel Wilkerson. A comprehensive history of the Great Migration, from 1915 to 1970.

Mass Market

1 BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.
2 BRIDGERTON: THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most eligible bachelor has chosen a wife, yet finds himself drawn to her sister.
3 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
4 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
5 BRIDGERTON: AN OFFER FROM A GENTLEMAN (Avon, $8.99.) By Julia Quinn. A housemaid in disguise is swept off her feet by a Regency-era gentleman who searches for his mystery lady.
6 BRIDGERTON: ROMANCING MISTER BRIDGERTON (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, unrequited love between childhood friends might suddenly be returned, but a secret stands in the way.
7 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism
8 THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99). By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
9 THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a thirteen-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II.
10 BRIDGERTON: WHEN HE WAS WICKED (Avon, $8.99.) By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most notorious rake falls for his cousin’s wife.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Mar. 7. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)