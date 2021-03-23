Fiction

1 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the view of his friend Patroclus.
2 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
3 LATER (Hard Case, $14.95). By Stephen King. A boy with unnatural powers is drawn into a murder investigation.
4 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper Perennial, $17). By Ann Patchett. Over the span of five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.
5 THE ROSE CODE (William Morrow, $17.99). By Kate Quinn. Three former World War II code breakers reunite to resolve one more secret in post-war Britain.
6 DEACON KING KONG (Riverhead, $26). By James McBride. Violence and its consequences are explored when a church deacon shoots a neighborhood drug dealer at point-blank range.
7 INTERIOR CHINATOWN (Vintage, $16). By Charles Yu. An Asian man struggles to move from background actor to star.
8 THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA (Tor, $18.99). By TJ Klune. A case worker is sent to investigate six magical misfits at an island orphanage.
9 THE GLASS HOTEL (Vintage, $16.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. The aftermath of a financial collapse reveals greed, guilt, ghosts and unintended consequences.
10 THE SYMPATHIZER (Grove Press, $17). By Viet Thanh Nguyen. A communist double agent is sent to America after the end of the Vietnam War.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 NOMADLAND (W.W. Norton, $16.95). By Jessica Bruder. The author crosses the country in search of seasonal jobs and meets transient Americans from all walks of life.
3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
4 HOOD FEMINISM (Penguin, $16). By Mikki Kendall. Essays exploring whether women of different socioeconomic and racial backgrounds can find common interests.
5 BECOMING (Crown, $18.99). By Michelle Obama. The former first lady’s memoir recounts her life from her Chicago childhood to her time in the White House.
6 MINOR FEELINGS (One World, $18). By Cathy Park Hong. An exploration of racial consciousness and the contradiction of feeling both American and “other.”
7 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD (Anchor, $17). By Robert Kolker. A family of 14, including six brothers with schizophrenia, faces violence and shame while trying to navigate the mental health system in mid-century America.
8 THE BODY (Anchor Books, $17). By Bill Bryson. A look at the functions of the human body from head to toe.
9 THE NEW YORK TIMES COOKING NO-RECIPE RECIPES (Ten Speed Press, $28). By Sam Sifton. The founding editor of New York Times Cooking shares quick and easy recipes.
10 WHITE FRAGILITY (Beacon Press, $16). By Robin DiAngelo. An academic explores the counterproductive ways White people respond to discussions about racism.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.
4 BRIDGERTON: THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most eligible bachelor has chosen a wife, yet finds himself drawn to her sister.
5 BRIDGERTON: AN OFFER FROM A GENTLEMAN (Avon, $8.99.) By Julia Quinn. A housemaid in disguise is swept off her feet by a Regency-era gentleman who searches for his mystery lady.
6 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
7 BRIDGERTON: ROMANCING MISTER BRIDGERTON (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, unrequited love between childhood friends might suddenly be returned, but a secret stands in the way.
8 THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X (Ballantine, $7.99). By Malcolm X. The life of an American Muslim minister who was a civil rights leader and an iconic supporter of black nationalism.
9 GOOD OMENS (William Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
10 THE WAY OF KINGS (Tor, $9.99.) By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.

