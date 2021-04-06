Fiction

1 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the view of his friend Patroclus.
2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $18). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.
3 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
4 THE ROSE CODE (William Morrow, $17.99). By Kate Quinn. Three former World War II code breakers reunite to resolve one more secret in postwar Britain.
5 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper Perennial, $17). By Ann Patchett. Over the span of five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.
6 INTERIOR CHINATOWN (Vintage, $16). By Charles Yu. A man of Asian descent struggles to move from background actor to star.
7 THE BOOK OF LONGINGS (Penguin, $17). By Sue Monk Kidd. A novel about Jesus’s wife, Ana, and her struggle to elevate women in a society that demeans them.
8 DEACON KING KONG (Riverhead, $26). By James McBride. Violence and its consequences are explored when a church deacon shoots a neighborhood drug dealer at point-blank range.
9 LATER (Hard Case, $14.95). By Stephen King. A boy with unnatural powers is drawn into a murder investigation.
10 THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA (Tor, $18.99). By TJ Klune. A caseworker is sent to investigate six magical misfits at an island orphanage.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 MINOR FEELINGS (One World, $18). By Cathy Park Hong. An exploration of racial consciousness and the contradiction of feeling both American and “other.”
3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
4 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD (Anchor, $17). By Robert Kolker. A family of 14, including six brothers with schizophrenia, faces violence and shame while trying to navigate the mental health system in mid-century America.
5 THE BODY (Anchor Books, $17). By Bill Bryson. A look at the functions of the human body from head to toe.
6 HOOD FEMINISM (Penguin, $16). By Mikki Kendall. Essays exploring whether women of different socioeconomic and racial backgrounds can find common interests.
7 NOMADLAND (W.W. Norton, $16.95). By Jessica Bruder. The author crosses the country in search of seasonal jobs and meets transient Americans from all walks of life.
8 BECOMING (Crown, $18.99). By Michelle Obama. The former first lady’s memoir recounts her life from her Chicago childhood to her time in the White House.
9 THE NEW YORK TIMES COOKING NO-RECIPE RECIPES (Ten Speed, $28). By Sam Sifton. The founding editor of New York Times Cooking shares quick and easy recipes.
10 SAPIENS (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.
4 BRIDGERTON: THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most eligible bachelor has chosen a wife yet finds himself drawn to her sister.
5 THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (Del Rey, $7.99). By Douglas Adams. Just as Earth is demolished, mild-mannered Arthur Dent escapes to the galactic freeway.
6 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
7 THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99.) By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
8 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after becoming Emperor of the known universe.
9 BRIDGERTON: ROMANCING MISTER BRIDGERTON (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, unrequited love between childhood friends might suddenly be returned, but a secret stands in the way.
10 BRIDGERTON: AN OFFER FROM A GENTLEMAN (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. A housemaid in disguise is swept off her feet by a Regency-era gentleman who searches for his mystery lady.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Apr. 4. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)