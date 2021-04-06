|1
|DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
|2
|1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
|3
|BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.
|4
|BRIDGERTON: THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most eligible bachelor has chosen a wife yet finds himself drawn to her sister.
|5
|THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (Del Rey, $7.99). By Douglas Adams. Just as Earth is demolished, mild-mannered Arthur Dent escapes to the galactic freeway.
|6
|ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
|7
|THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99.) By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
|8
|DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after becoming Emperor of the known universe.
|9
|BRIDGERTON: ROMANCING MISTER BRIDGERTON (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, unrequited love between childhood friends might suddenly be returned, but a secret stands in the way.
|10
|BRIDGERTON: AN OFFER FROM A GENTLEMAN (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. A housemaid in disguise is swept off her feet by a Regency-era gentleman who searches for his mystery lady.