Fiction

1 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $18). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.
2 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the view of his friend Patroclus.
3 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
4 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $17). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
5 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper Perennial, $17). By Ann Patchett. Over the span of five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.
6 THE ROSE CODE (William Morrow, $17.99). By Kate Quinn. Three former World War II code breakers reunite to resolve one more secret in postwar Britain.
7 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
8 THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA (Tor, $18.99). By TJ Klune. A caseworker is sent to investigate six magical misfits at an island orphanage.
9 THE BOOK OF LONGINGS (Penguin, $17). By Sue Monk Kidd. A novel about Jesus’s wife, Ana, and her struggle to elevate women in a society that demeans them.
10 A LONG PETAL OF THE SEA (Ballantine, $17). By Isabel Allende. Fleeing the Spanish Civil War, a couple must build a life as refugees.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 NOMADLAND (W.W. Norton, $16.95). By Jessica Bruder. The author crosses the country in search of seasonal jobs and meets transient Americans from all walks of life.
3 MINOR FEELINGS (One World, $18). By Cathy Park Hong. An exploration of racial consciousness and the contradiction of feeling both American and “other.”
4 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
5 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.
6 THE BODY (Anchor, $17). By Bill Bryson. A look at the functions of the human body from head to toe.
7 LEAVING ISN’T THE HARDEST THING (Vintage, $16.95.) By Lauren Hough. Living on the edges of society, the author reconciles her upbringing in a cult and her military service with her queer identity.
8 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD (Anchor, $17). By Robert Kolker. A family of 14, including six brothers with schizophrenia, faces violence and shame while trying to navigate the mental health system in mid-century America.
9 BECOMING (Crown, $18.99). By Michelle Obama. The former first lady’s memoir recounts her life from her Chicago childhood to her time in the White House.
10 HOOD FEMINISM (Penguin, $16). By Mikki Kendall. Essays exploring whether women of different socioeconomic and racial backgrounds can find common interests.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 BRIDGERTON: THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most eligible bachelor has chosen a wife, yet finds himself drawn to her sister.
4 BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.
5 GOOD OMENS (William Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
6 AMERICAN GODS (Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman. An ex-con embarks on a road trip and encounters a slew of dark characters.
7 THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99.) By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
8 THE WAY OF KINGS (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.
9 I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. Poet, memoirist and political activist Maya Angelou’s debut memoir.
10 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after becoming Emperor of the known universe.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended May 2. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)