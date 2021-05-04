|1
| BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
|2
|NOMADLAND (W.W. Norton, $16.95). By Jessica Bruder. The author crosses the country in search of seasonal jobs and meets transient Americans from all walks of life.
|3
|MINOR FEELINGS (One World, $18). By Cathy Park Hong. An exploration of racial consciousness and the contradiction of feeling both American and “other.”
|4
|THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
|5
|ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.
|6
|THE BODY (Anchor, $17). By Bill Bryson. A look at the functions of the human body from head to toe.
|7
|LEAVING ISN’T THE HARDEST THING (Vintage, $16.95.) By Lauren Hough. Living on the edges of society, the author reconciles her upbringing in a cult and her military service with her queer identity.
|8
|HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD (Anchor, $17). By Robert Kolker. A family of 14, including six brothers with schizophrenia, faces violence and shame while trying to navigate the mental health system in mid-century America.
|9
|BECOMING (Crown, $18.99). By Michelle Obama. The former first lady’s memoir recounts her life from her Chicago childhood to her time in the White House.
|10
|HOOD FEMINISM (Penguin, $16). By Mikki Kendall. Essays exploring whether women of different socioeconomic and racial backgrounds can find common interests.