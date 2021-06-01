|1
|DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
|1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
|THE SENTINEL (Dell, $9.99). By Lee Child and Andrew Child. Jack Reacher foils an attempted kidnapping and becomes embroiled in a deadly conspiracy.
|BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.
|BRIDGERTON: THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most eligible bachelor has chosen a wife, yet finds himself drawn to her sister.
|AMERICAN GODS (Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman. An ex-con embarks on a road trip and encounters a slew of dark characters.
|GOOD OMENS (William Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
|THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99.) By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
|MISTBORN: THE FINAL EMPIRE (Tor, $8.99). By Brandon Sanderson. A fugitive and a thief join forces to overthrow the oppressive Lord Ruler.
|THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (Del Rey, $7.99). By Douglas Adams. Just as Earth is demolished, mild-mannered Arthur Dent escapes to the galactic freeway.