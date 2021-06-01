Fiction

1 HAMNET (Vintage, $16.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage, and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death
2 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the view of his friend Patroclus.
3 PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two college best friends who had a falling out reunite for one more vacation together.
4 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
5 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $18). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.
6 THE SILENT PATIENT (Celadon Books, $17.99). By Alex Michaelides. A psychotherapist is consumed with finding out why a woman killed her husband.
7 THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA (Tor, $18.99). By TJ Klune. A caseworker is sent to investigate six magical misfits at an island orphanage.
8 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $17). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
9 SQUEEZE ME (Vintage Crime/Black Lizard, $16.95). By Carl Hiaasen. A satirical novel skewering politics and the elite society of Palm Beach, Fla.
10 THE ROSE CODE (William Morrow, $17.99). By Kate Quinn. Three former World War II code-breakers reunite to resolve one more secret in postwar Britain.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
3 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.
4 NOMADLAND (W.W. Norton, $16.95). By Jessica Bruder. The author crosses the country in search of seasonal jobs and meets transient Americans from all walks of life.
5 THE BODY (Anchor, $17). By Bill Bryson. A look at the functions of the human body from head to toe.
6 MINOR FEELINGS (One World, $18). By Cathy Park Hong. An exploration of racial consciousness and the contradiction of feeling both American and “other.”
7 SAPIENS (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic approach on how humankind have inhabited Earth for the thousands of years.
8 WHY FISH DON’T EXIST (Simon and Schuster, $17). By Lulu Miller. While studying the continually thwarted efforts of a taxonomist, the author sees a model of how to thrive in the midst of chaos.
9 THE BIRD WAY (Penguin, $18). By Jennifer Ackerman. Examining the behaviors of birds around the world reveals different ways they conduct their lives.
10 THE MENOPAUSE MANIFESTO (Citadel, $18.95.) By Jen Gunter. A doctor clarifies menopause and its accompanying changes.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 THE SENTINEL (Dell, $9.99). By Lee Child and Andrew Child. Jack Reacher foils an attempted kidnapping and becomes embroiled in a deadly conspiracy.
4 BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.
5 BRIDGERTON: THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME (Avon, $8.99). By Julia Quinn. Regency London’s most eligible bachelor has chosen a wife, yet finds himself drawn to her sister.
6 AMERICAN GODS (Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman. An ex-con embarks on a road trip and encounters a slew of dark characters.
7 GOOD OMENS (William Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
8 THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99.) By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
9 MISTBORN: THE FINAL EMPIRE (Tor, $8.99). By Brandon Sanderson. A fugitive and a thief join forces to overthrow the oppressive Lord Ruler.
10 THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (Del Rey, $7.99). By Douglas Adams. Just as Earth is demolished, mild-mannered Arthur Dent escapes to the galactic freeway.

