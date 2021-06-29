1 PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two college best friends who had a falling out reunite for one more vacation together.

2 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the point of view of his friend Patroclus.

3 HAMNET (Vintage, $16.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death

4 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $18). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.

5 ONE LAST STOP (St. Martin’s Griffin, $16.99). By Casey McQuiston. A waitress learns that her crush is a time-traveling punk rocker.

6 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.

7 MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $17). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside, where all is not as it seems.

8 THE SILENT PATIENT (Celadon Books, $17.99). By Alex Michaelides. A psychotherapist is consumed with finding out why a woman killed her husband.

9 THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA (Tor, $18.99). By TJ Klune. A caseworker is sent to investigate six magical misfits at an island orphanage.