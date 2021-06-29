Fiction
|1
|PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two college best friends who had a falling out reunite for one more vacation together.
|2
|THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the point of view of his friend Patroclus.
|3
|HAMNET (Vintage, $16.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death
|4
|WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $18). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.
|5
|ONE LAST STOP (St. Martin’s Griffin, $16.99). By Casey McQuiston. A waitress learns that her crush is a time-traveling punk rocker.
|6
|CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
|7
|MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $17). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside, where all is not as it seems.
|8
|THE SILENT PATIENT (Celadon Books, $17.99). By Alex Michaelides. A psychotherapist is consumed with finding out why a woman killed her husband.
|9
|THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA (Tor, $18.99). By TJ Klune. A caseworker is sent to investigate six magical misfits at an island orphanage.
|10
|ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS (Penguin, $17). By Ocean Vuong. A letter from a son to his illiterate mother reveals family secrets about race, class and sexuality.
Nonfiction
|1
|BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
|2
|THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
|3
|THE BODY (Anchor, $17). By Bill Bryson. A look at the functions of the human body from head to toe.
|4
|ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.
|5
|NOMADLAND (W.W. Norton, $16.95). By Jessica Bruder. The author crosses the country in search of seasonal jobs and meets transient Americans from all walks of life.
|6
|SAPIENS (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at how humankind has inhabited Earth for thousands of years.
|7
|THE BIRD WAY (Penguin, $18). By Jennifer Ackerman. Examining the behaviors of birds around the world reveals the different ways they conduct their lives.
|8
|MINOR FEELINGS (One World, $18). By Cathy Park Hong. An exploration of racial consciousness and the contradiction of feeling both American and “other.”
|9
|THE FOUR AGREEMENTS (Amber-Allen, $12.95). By Don Miguel Ruiz. The self-help classic reveals four principles to follow for a happier life.
|10
|HOOD FEMINISM (Penguin, $16). By Mikki Kendall. Essays exploring whether women of different socioeconomic and racial backgrounds can find common interests.
Mass Market
|1
|DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
|2
|1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
|3
|ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
|4
|GOOD OMENS (William Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
|5
|THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99). By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
|6
|LORD OF THE FLIES (Perigee, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.
|7
|THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (Del Rey, $7.99). By Douglas Adams. Just as Earth is demolished, mild-mannered Arthur Dent escapes to the galactic freeway.
|8
|DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he becomes emperor of the known universe.
|9
|I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS (Ballantine, $7.99). By Maya Angelou. Poet, memoirist and political activist Maya Angelou’s debut memoir.
|10
|THE SENTINEL (Dell, $9.99). By Lee Child and Andrew Child. Jack Reacher foils an attempted kidnapping and becomes embroiled in a deadly conspiracy.
