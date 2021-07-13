Fiction

1 PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two college best friends who had a falling out reunite for one more vacation together.
2 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the point of view of his friend Patroclus.
3 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Washington Square Press, $17). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
4 HAMNET (Vintage, $16.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.
5 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus and his men to swine.
6 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $18). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.
7 THE SILENT PATIENT (Celadon, $17.99). By Alex Michaelides. A psychotherapist is consumed with finding out why a woman killed her husband.
8 ONE LAST STOP (St. Martin’s Griffin, $16.99). By Casey McQuiston. A waitress learns that her crush is a time-traveling punk rocker.
9 MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $17). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside, where all is not as it seems.
10 THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA (Tor, $18.99). By TJ Klune. A caseworker is sent to investigate six magical misfits at an island orphanage.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
3 THE BODY (Anchor, $17). By Bill Bryson. A look at the functions of the human body from head to toe.
4 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.
5 SAPIENS (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at how humankind has inhabited Earth for thousands of years.
6 HOOD FEMINISM (Penguin, $16). By Mikki Kendall. Essays exploring whether women of different socioeconomic and racial backgrounds can find common interests.
7 KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (Vintage, $17). By David Grann. A look at the FBI’s investigation of Native American deaths in 1920s Oklahoma.
8 BORN A CRIME (One World, $18). By Trevor Noah. The Daily Show host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
9 THE BIRD WAY (Penguin, $18). By Jennifer Ackerman. Examining the behaviors of birds around the world reveals the different ways they conduct their lives.
10 WHY FISH DON’T EXIST (Simon and Schuster, $17). By Lulu Miller. While studying the continually thwarted efforts of a taxonomist, the author sees a model of how to thrive in the midst of chaos.

Mass Market

1 ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (Harper Perennial, $9.99). By Quentin Tarantino. The filmmaker’s novel, inspired by his Academy Award-winning movie, follows a fading movie star in the late 1960s.
2 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
3 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
4 LORD OF THE FLIES (Perigee, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.
5 GOOD OMENS (William Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
6 AMERICAN GODS (Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman. An ex-con embarks on a road trip and encounters a slew of dark characters.
7 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
8 BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.
9 THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (Del Rey, $7.99). By Douglas Adams. Just as Earth is demolished, mild-mannered Arthur Dent escapes to the galactic freeway.
10 THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99). By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended July 11. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)