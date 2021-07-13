|1
|ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (Harper Perennial, $9.99). By Quentin Tarantino. The filmmaker’s novel, inspired by his Academy Award-winning movie, follows a fading movie star in the late 1960s.
|DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
|1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
|LORD OF THE FLIES (Perigee, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.
|GOOD OMENS (William Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
|AMERICAN GODS (Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman. An ex-con embarks on a road trip and encounters a slew of dark characters.
|ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
|BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.
|THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (Del Rey, $7.99). By Douglas Adams. Just as Earth is demolished, mild-mannered Arthur Dent escapes to the galactic freeway.
|THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $9.99). By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.