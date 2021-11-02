Fiction

1 DUNE (Ace, $18). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.
3 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the point of view of his friend Patroclus.
4 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Washington Square, $17). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
5 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’s men to swine.
6 THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA (Tor, $18.99). By TJ Klune. A caseworker is sent to investigate six magical misfits at an island orphanage.
7 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
8 HAMNET (Vintage, $16.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.
9 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $17). By Richard Osman. Four septuagenarians join forces to catch a killer.
10 THE NIGHT WATCHMAN (Harper Perennial, $18). By Louise Erdrich. A night watchman who is also a Chippewa Council member battles Native dispossession in 1953

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
3 TALKING TO STRANGERS (Back Bay, $18.99). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
4 ON TYRANNY GRAPHIC EDITION (Ten Speed Press, $16.99). By Timothy Snyder and Nora Krug. A historian and a graphic artist illuminate how dictatorships rise and how to fight them.
5 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.
6 THE BEST OF ME (Back Bay, $18.99). By David Sedaris. The essayist finds humor, absurdity and delight in life’s experiences.
7 THE OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC 2022 (Old Farmer’s Almanac, $9.95). The classic reference guide forecasts culture, weather and trends.
8 THE FOUR AGREEMENTS (Amber-Allen, $12.95). By Don Miguel Ruiz. The self-help classic reveals principles to follow for a happier life.
9 THE BODY (Anchor, $17). By Bill Bryson. A look at the functions of the human body from head to toe.
10 ELEANOR (Simon & Schuster, $20). By David Michaelis. A portrait of the life of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he becomes emperor of the known universe.
3 FOUNDATION (Spectra, $7.99). By Isaac Asimov. Knowing that mankind will destroy itself, prescient scientist Hari Seldon undertakes the building of a galactic empire to preserve all knowledge.
4 CHILDREN OF DUNE (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. A new generation rises to power in the third book of the Dune Chronicles.
5 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
6 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
7 THE EYE OF THE WORLD (Tor, $10.99). By Robert Jordan. Five friends flee their burning village and undertake an epic adventure in Book One of the Wheel of Time series.
8 GOD EMPEROR OF DUNE (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The fourth book in the Dune Chronicles finds a new Emperor alive but transformed, and facing rebellion.
9 GOOD OMENS (William Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
10 THE CATCHER IN THE RYE (Little, Brown, $9.99). By J.D. Salinger. The classic novel of teenage angst.

