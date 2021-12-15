Fiction

1 DUNE (Ace, $18). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the point of view of his friend Patroclus.
3 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.
4 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
5 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $17). By Richard Osman. Four septuagenarians join forces to catch a killer.
6 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’s men to swine.
7 THE NIGHT WATCHMAN (Harper Perennial, $18). By Louise Erdrich. A night watchman who is also a Chippewa Council member battles Native American dispossession in 1953.
8 HAMNET (Vintage, $16.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.
9 THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA (Tor, $18.99). By TJ Klune. A caseworker is sent to investigate six magical misfits at an island orphanage.
10 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Washington Square, $17). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.
3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
4 THE BEST OF ME (Back Bay, $18.99). By David Sedaris. The essayist finds humor, absurdity and delight in life’s experiences.
5 THE OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC 2022 (Old Farmer’s Almanac, $9.95). The classic reference guide forecasts culture, weather and trends.
6 THE BODY (Anchor, $17). By Bill Bryson. A look at the functions of the human body from head to toe.
7 SAPIENS (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at how humankind has inhabited Earth for thousands of years.
8 TALKING TO STRANGERS (Back Bay, $18.99). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
9 OTTOLENGHI TEST KITCHEN (Clarkson Potter, $32). By Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi. Middle Eastern-inspired recipes that incorporate leftovers and pantry staples.
10 THE NEW YORK TIMES COOKING NO-RECIPE RECIPES (Ten Speed Press, $28). By Sam Sifton. The founding editor of New York Times Cooking shares quick and easy recipes.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he becomes emperor of the known universe.
3 THE EYE OF THE WORLD (Tor, $10.99). By Robert Jordan. Five friends flee their burning village and undertake an epic adventure in Book One of the Wheel of Time series.
4 CHILDREN OF DUNE (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. A new generation rises to power in the third book of the Dune Chronicles.
5 FOUNDATION (Spectra, $7.99). By Isaac Asimov. Knowing that mankind will destroy itself, prescient scientist Hari Seldon undertakes the building of a galactic empire to preserve all knowledge.
6 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
7 THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $10.99). By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.
8 THE WAY OF KINGS (DAW, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.
9 THE GREAT HUNT (Tor, $10.99). By Robert Jordan. Good and evil characters clash as they battle to find a legendary relic with otherworldly powers.
10 GOOD OMENS (William Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.

