1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

2 THE BEST OF ME (Back Bay, $18.99). By David Sedaris. The essayist finds humor, absurdity and delight in life’s experiences.

3 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.

4 THE FIELD GUIDE TO DUMB BIRDS OF THE WHOLE STUPID WORLD (Chronicle Books, $15.95). By Matt Kracht. Birds from around the world are mocked in this guidebook parody.

5 SAPIENS (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at how humankind has inhabited Earth for thousands of years.

6 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

7 TALKING TO STRANGERS (Back Bay, $18.99). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.

8 OTTOLENGHI TEST KITCHEN (Clarkson Potter, $32). By Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi. Middle Eastern-inspired recipes that incorporate leftovers and pantry staples.

9 THE OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC 2022 (Old Farmer’s Almanac, $9.95). The classic reference guide forecasts culture, weather and trends.