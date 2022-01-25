Fiction

1 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.
2 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the point of view of his friend Patroclus.
3 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.
4 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus's men to swine.
5 STATION ELEVEN (Vintage, $16.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. A group of musicians and actors travel through Michigan 20 years after a viral plague has killed most of the population.
6 THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA (Tor, $18.99). By TJ Klune. A caseworker is sent to investigate six magical misfits at an island orphanage.
7 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Washington Square, $17). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
8 PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two college best friends who had a falling out reunite for one more vacation together.
9 THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS (Berkley, $16). By Ali Hazelwood. Two people pretending to be in love develop real feelings for each other.
10 THE NIGHT WATCHMAN (Harper Perennial, $18). By Louise Erdrich. A night watchman who is also a Chippewa Council member battles Native American dispossession in 1953.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
2 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
3 THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING (Vintage, $16). By Joan Didion. The National Book Award-winning writer ruminates on the confluence of her husband’s death and her daughter’s illness.
4 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the iconic feminist’s Love Song to the Nation trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.
5 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.
6 TALKING TO STRANGERS (Back Bay, $18.99). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
7 THE FIELD GUIDE TO DUMB BIRDS OF THE WHOLE STUPID WORLD (Chronicle Books, $15.95). By Matt Kracht. Birds from around the world are mocked in this guidebook parody.
8 SAPIENS (Harper Perennial, $24.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at how humankind has inhabited Earth for thousands of years.
9 THE FOUR AGREEMENTS (Amber-Allen, $12.95). By Don Miguel Ruiz. The self-help classic reveals principles to follow for a happier life.
10 KEEP SHARP (Simon and Schuster, $17). By Sanjay Gupta. The neurosurgeon and chief medical correspondent for CNN offers advice on how to prevent cognitive decline.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he becomes emperor of the known universe.
4 THE EYE OF THE WORLD (Tor, $10.99). By Robert Jordan. Five friends flee their burning village and undertake an epic adventure in Book One of the Wheel of Time series.
5 CHILDREN OF DUNE (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. A new generation rises to power in the third book of the Dune Chronicles.
6 THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a 13-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II.
7 FOUNDATION (Spectra, $7.99). By Isaac Asimov. Knowing that mankind will destroy itself, prescient scientist Hari Seldon undertakes the building of a galactic empire to preserve all knowledge.
8 THE WAY OF KINGS (DAW, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.
9 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
10 THE GREAT HUNT (Tor, $10.99). By Robert Jordan. Good and evil characters clash as they battle to find a legendary relic with otherworldly powers.

