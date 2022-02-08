|1
|DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
|1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
|THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a 13-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II.
|CHILDREN OF DUNE (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. A new generation rises to power in the third book of the Dune Chronicles.
|FOUNDATION (Spectra, $7.99). By Isaac Asimov. Knowing that mankind will destroy itself, prescient scientist Hari Seldon undertakes the building of a galactic empire to preserve all knowledge.
|ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
|THE EYE OF THE WORLD (Tor, $10.99). By Robert Jordan. Five friends flee their burning village and undertake an epic adventure in Book One of the Wheel of Time series.
|DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he becomes emperor of the known universe.
|GOOD OMENS (Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
|THE LAST WISH (Orbit, $8.99). By Andrzej Sapkowski. The short-story collection introduces Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of the Witcher series.