Fiction

1 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.
2 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the point of view of his friend Patroclus.
3 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.
4 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $18). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
5 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’s men to swine.
6 THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS (Berkley, $16). By Ali Hazelwood. Two people pretending to be in love develop real feelings for each other.
7 PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two college best friends who had a falling out reunite for one more vacation together.
8 THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA (Tor, $18.99). By TJ Klune. A caseworker is sent to investigate six magical misfits at an island orphanage.
9 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Washington Square, $17). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
10 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $17). By Richard Osman. Two men and two women in their 70s join forces to catch a killer.

Nonfiction

1 MAUS I: A SURVIVOR’S TALE: MY FATHER BLEEDS HISTORY (Pantheon, $16.95). By Art Spiegelman. The Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel recounts the ordeal of the author’s father during the Holocaust.
2 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.
3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.
4 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the iconic feminist’s Love Song to the Nation trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.
5 LET ME TELL YOU WHAT I MEAN (Vintage, $16). By Joan Didion. A collection of the essayist’s works from 1968 to 2000.
6 THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING (Vintage, $16). By Joan Didion. The National Book Award-winning writer ruminates on the confluence of her husband’s death and her daughter’s illness.
7 MAUS II: A SURVIVOR’S TALE: AND HERE MY TROUBLES BEGAN (Pantheon, $16.95). By Art Spiegelman. The second part of an award-winning graphic novel explores the impact of the Holocaust on survivors.
8 TALKING TO STRANGERS (Back Bay, $18.99). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
9 THE FIELD GUIDE TO DUMB BIRDS OF THE WHOLE STUPID WORLD (Chronicle Books, $15.95). By Matt Kracht. Birds from around the world are mocked in this guidebook parody.
10 HOW TO LOVE (Parallax Press, $9.95). By Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.). The Vietnamese Buddhist monk explains how people can expand their capacity for love.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.
3 THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a 13-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II.
4 CHILDREN OF DUNE (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. A new generation rises to power in the third book of the Dune Chronicles.
5 FOUNDATION (Spectra, $7.99). By Isaac Asimov. Knowing that mankind will destroy itself, prescient scientist Hari Seldon undertakes the building of a galactic empire to preserve all knowledge.
6 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.
7 THE EYE OF THE WORLD (Tor, $10.99). By Robert Jordan. Five friends flee their burning village and undertake an epic adventure in Book One of the Wheel of Time series.
8 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he becomes emperor of the known universe.
9 GOOD OMENS (Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.
10 THE LAST WISH (Orbit, $8.99). By Andrzej Sapkowski. The short-story collection introduces Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of the Witcher series.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Feb. 6. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)