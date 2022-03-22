4 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

5 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’s men to swine.

6 VERITY (Grand Central, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A writer hired to complete an incapacitated best-selling author’s manuscript learns disturbing secrets.

7 PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two college best friends who had a falling out reunite for one more vacation together.

8 THE LOST APOTHECARY (Park Row, $17.99). By Sarah Penner. An 18th-century apothecary covertly sells poison to oppressed women, while a modern-day historian investigates a resulting tragedy.

8 THE PARIS LIBRARY (Atria Books, $17.99). By Janet Skeslien Charles. A librarian from the American Library in Paris joins the Resistance during World War II.

10 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $18). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.

Nonfiction

1 MAUS I: A SURVIVOR’S TALE: MY FATHER BLEEDS HISTORY (Pantheon, $16.95). By Art Spiegelman. The Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel recounts the ordeal of the author’s father during the Holocaust.

2 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s Love Song to the Nation trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

3 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

4 MAUS II: A SURVIVOR’S TALE: AND HERE MY TROUBLES BEGAN (Pantheon, $16.95). By Art Spiegelman. The second part of an award-winning graphic novel explores the impact of the Holocaust on survivors.

5 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

6 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $20). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.

7 BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS (Random House, $18). By Suleika Jaouad. A cancer diagnosis derails future plans for a recent college graduate.

8 EDUCATED (Random House, $18.99). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.

9 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.

10 ALL THAT SHE CARRIED (Random House, $18.99). By Tiya Miles. A historian traces the ownership history of a sack embroidered by an enslaved woman.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.

2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.

3 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he becomes emperor of the known universe.

4 THE WAY OF KINGS (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series

5 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.

6 THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a 13-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II.

7 THE CATCHER IN THE RYE (Little, Brown, $9.99). By J.D. Salinger. The classic novel of teenage angst.

8 THE NAME OF THE WIND (DAW, $10.99). By Patrick Rothfuss. Kvothe the Kingkiller tells the story of his rise to near-legendary heroism.

9 CHILDREN OF DUNE (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. A new generation rises to power in the third book of the Dune Chronicles.

10 FOUNDATION (Spectra, $7.99). By Isaac Asimov. Knowing that mankind will destroy itself, prescient scientist Hari Seldon undertakes the building of a galactic empire to preserve all knowledge.