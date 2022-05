1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

2 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

3 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s Love Song to the Nation trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

4 MAUS I: A SURVIVOR’S TALE: MY FATHER BLEEDS HISTORY (Pantheon, $16.95). By Art Spiegelman. The Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel recounts the ordeal of the author’s father during the Holocaust.

5 A SWIM IN A POND IN THE RAIN (Random House, $18.99). By George Saunders. The award-winning author shares his approach to fiction by analyzing the short stories of four Russian writers.

6 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $20). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.

7 EDUCATED (Random House, $18.99). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.

8 BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS (Random House, $18). By Suleika Jaouad. A cancer diagnosis derails future plans for a recent college graduate.

9 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.