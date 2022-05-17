Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Placeholder while article actions load

Fiction 1 BOOK LOVERS (Berkley, $17). By Emily Henry. Two adversarial book professionals from New York City keep running into each other during a small-town vacation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

3 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $18). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.

4 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

5 VERITY (Grand Central, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A writer hired to complete an incapacitated best-selling author’s manuscript learns disturbing secrets.

6 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the point of view of his friend Patroclus.

7 KLARA AND THE SUN (Vintage, $16.95). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an Artificial Friend, is selected as a companion for a sickly child.

8 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’s men to swine.

9 PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two college best friends who had a falling out reunite for one more vacation together.

10 THE PAPER PALACE (Riverhead, $18). By Miranda Cowley Heller. A dalliance with an old flame causes a woman to question her life’s choices.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

2 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

3 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s Love Song to the Nation trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

4 A SWIM IN A POND IN THE RAIN (Random House, $18.99). By George Saunders. The award-winning author shares his approach to fiction by analyzing the short stories of four Russian writers.

5 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $20). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.

6 EDUCATED (Random House, $18.99). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.

7 MAUS I: A SURVIVOR’S TALE: MY FATHER BLEEDS HISTORY (Pantheon, $16.95). By Art Spiegelman. The Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel recounts the ordeal of the author’s father during the Holocaust.

8 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.

9 BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS (Random House, $18). By Suleika Jaouad. A cancer diagnosis derails future plans for a recent college graduate.

10 THE PREMONITION (Norton, $17.95). By Michael Lewis. The best-selling author recounts the story of health experts who fought to raise the alarm over the pandemic.

Mass Market

1 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.

2 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.

3 BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (Avon, $9.99). By Julia Quinn. In Regency London, a young lady and a duke agree to a false courtship, which develops into something more.

4 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he becomes emperor of the known universe.

5 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.

6 MISTBORN: THE FINAL EMPIRE (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. A fugitive and a thief join forces to overthrow the oppressive Lord Ruler.

7 THE WAY OF KINGS (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.

8 THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a 13-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II.

9 GOOD OMENS (Morrow, $9.99). By Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett. A novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.

10 SLAUGHTERHOUSE-FIVE (Laurel Leaf, $7.99). By Kurt Vonnegut. The classic anti-war novel that centers around the firebombing of Dresden.

