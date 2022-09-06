Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

3 VERITY (Grand Central, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A writer hired to complete an incapacitated best-selling author’s manuscript learns disturbing secrets.

4 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $18.) By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.

5 LOVE ON THE BRAIN (Berkley, $17). By Ali Hazelwood. A scientist resists her attraction to a colleague, her former grad school nemesis.

6 BOOK LOVERS (Berkley, $17). By Emily Henry. Two adversarial book professionals from New York keep running into each other during a small-town vacation.

7 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’s men to swine.

8 NOVEMBER 9 (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A novelist and his muse meet once every year, leaving her to question whether his motives are for love or commercial success.

9 UGLY LOVE (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A mutual attraction between two young adults leads to a casual relationship with no commitment, but emotions get in the way.

10 PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two college best friends who had a falling-out reunite for one more vacation together.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

2 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

3 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s Love Song to the Nation trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

4 FUZZ (Norton, $16.95). By Mary Roach. The quirky science writer looks at animal-human encounters and gains understanding about the possibility of compassionate coexistence.

5 FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Vintage, $17). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.

6 THIS IS YOUR MIND ON PLANTS (Penguin, $18). By Michael Pollan. The “Omnivore’s Dilemma” author explores the cultural and scientific impacts of the plant-based drugs opium, caffeine and mescaline.

7 HOW TO FOCUS (Parallax Press, $9.95). By Thich Nhat Hanh, with illustrations by Jason DeAntonis. Meditations for mindfulness to enhance the power of concentration.

8 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House,, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.

9 EDUCATED (Random House, $18.99). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.

10 THE BOMBER MAFIA (Becky Bay, $18.99). By Malcolm Gladwell. How a strategy to reduce bloodshed with precision bombing in World War II was thwarted by military leaders.

Mass Market

1 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.

2 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.

3 FIRE & BLOOD (Bantam, $9.99). By George R. R. Martin. A history of the Targaryen family.

4 DUNE MESSIAH (Ace, $9.99). By Frank Herbert. The second book in the Dune Chronicles picks up the story of Paul Atreides 12 years after he becomes emperor of the known universe.

5 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.

6 THE WAY OF KINGS (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.

7 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $9.99). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.

8 LORD OF THE FLIES (Penguin, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.

9 THE SHINING (Anchor, $9.99). By Stephen King. A writer and his family decamp to an old hotel as caretakers and slowly discover supernatural threats

10 GOOD OMENS (Morrow, $9.99) By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. A .novel imagining the end of the world and the fallout.

