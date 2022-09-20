Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

3 VERITY (Grand Central, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A writer hired to complete an incapacitated best-selling author’s manuscript learns disturbing secrets.

4 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $18.) By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.

5 THE SENTENCE (Harper Perennial, $18). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.

Advertisement

6 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’s men to swine.

7 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $17.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.

8 BOOK LOVERS (Berkley, $17). By Emily Henry. Two adversarial book professionals from New York keep running into each other during a small-town vacation.

9 LOVE ON THE BRAIN (Berkley, $17). By Ali Hazelwood. A scientist resists her attraction to a colleague, her former grad school nemesis.

10 UGLY LOVE (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A mutual attraction between two young adults leads to a casual relationship with no commitment, but emotions get in the way.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

Advertisement

2 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s Love Song to the Nation trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

4 FUZZ (Norton, $16.95). By Mary Roach. The quirky science writer looks at animal-human encounters and gains understanding about the possibility of compassionate coexistence.

5 THE 2023 OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC (Old Farmer’s Almanac, $8.95). The classic reference guide forecasts culture, weather and trends.

6 FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Vintage, $17). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.

7 HOW TO FOCUS (Parallax Press, $9.95). By Thich Nhat Hanh, with illustrations by Jason DeAntonis. Meditations for mindfulness to enhance the power of concentration.

Advertisement

8 EDUCATED (Random House, $18.99). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.

9 THIS IS YOUR MIND ON PLANTS (Penguin, $18). By Michael Pollan. The “Omnivore’s Dilemma” author explores the cultural and scientific impacts of the plant-based drugs opium, caffeine and mescaline.

10 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.

Mass Market

1 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.

2 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.

3 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.

Advertisement

4 FIRE & BLOOD (Bantam, $9.99). By George R.R. Martin. A history of the Targaryen family.

5 MISTBORN: THE FINAL EMPIRE (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. A fugitive and a thief join forces to overthrow the oppressive Lord Ruler.

6 THE WAY OF KINGS (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. The first volume in the Stormlight Archive series.

7 THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a thirteen-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II.

8 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $9.99). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.

9 THE SHINING (Anchor, $9.99). By Stephen King. A writer and his family decamp to an old hotel as caretakers and slowly discover supernatural threats.

10 SLAUGHTERHOUSE-FIVE (Laurel Leaf, $7.99). By Kurt Vonnegut. The classic antiwar novel that centers on the firebombing of Dresden.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Sept. 18. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.