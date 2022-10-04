Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 VERITY (Grand Central, $16.99).By Colleen Hoover. A writer hired to complete an incapacitated best-selling author’s manuscript learns disturbing secrets.

3 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

4 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $20). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives millennia stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.

5 THE SENTENCE (Harper Perennial, $18). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.

6 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $18). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.

7 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $17). By Richard Osman. Four septuagenarians join forces to catch a killer.

8 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’s men to swine.

9 A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES (Bloomsbury, $18).By Sarah J. Maas. A threat is growing over a magical land where a huntress is being held captive.

10 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $17.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

2 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

3 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99).By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s Love Song to the Nation trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

4 FUZZ (Norton, $16.95). By Mary Roach. The quirky science writer looks at animal-human encounters and gains understanding about the possibility of compassionate coexistence.

5 THE 2023 OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC (Old Farmer’s Almanac, $8.95). The classic reference guide forecasts culture, weather and trends.

6 HOW TO FOCUS (Parallax Press, $9.95). By Thich Nhat Hanh, with illustrations by Jason DeAntonis. Meditations for mindfulness to enhance the power of concentration.

7 FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Vintage, $17). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.

8 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.

9 VANDERBILT (Harper, $18.99). By Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe. The history of one of the wealthiest family dynasties in America is explored by the great-great-great grandson of its patriarch.

10 THE BOOK OF DELIGHTS (Algonquin, $17.99). By Ross Gay. Essays about finding joy written by a poet over the course of a year.

Mass Market

1 1984 (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. The classic novel about the perils of a totalitarian police state.

2 DUNE (Ace, $10.99). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.

3 FIRE & BLOOD (Bantam, $9.99). By George R.R. Martin. A history of the Targaryen family.

4 MISTBORN: THE FINAL EMPIRE (Tor, $9.99). By Brandon Sanderson. A fugitive and a thief join forces to overthrow the oppressive Lord Ruler.

5 LORD OF THE FLIES (Penguin, $11). By William Golding. The classic, unsettling tale of English schoolboys stranded on a deserted isle.

6 ANIMAL FARM (Signet, $9.99). By George Orwell. Animals stage a workers’ coup on a farm, then devolve into a totalitarian state, in this classic broadside against Stalinism.

7 THE DIARY OF A YOUNG GIRL (Bantam, $7.99). By Anne Frank. The diary of a thirteen-year-old Jewish girl as she hides from the Nazis in an attic during World War II.

8 THE CATCHER IN THE RYE (Little, Brown, $9.99). By J.D. Salinger. The classic novel of teenage angst.

9 THE SHINING (Anchor, $9.99). By Stephen King. A writer and his family decamp to an old hotel as caretakers and slowly discover supernatural threats.

10 SLAUGHTERHOUSE-FIVE (Laurel Leaf, $7.99.) By Kurt Vonnegut. The classic anti-war novel that centers around the firebombing of Dresden.

