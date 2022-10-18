Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $20). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives millennia stewarded by young people in the past, present and future. 3 VERITY (Grand Central, $16.99).By Colleen Hoover. A writer hired to complete an incapacitated best-selling author’s manuscript learns disturbing secrets.

4 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

5 THE SENTENCE (Harper Perennial, $18). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.

6 PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $20). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save the earth from destruction.

7 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $18). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.

8 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $17). By Richard Osman. Four septuagenarians join forces to catch a killer.

9 THE SILENT PATIENT (Celadon, $17.99). By Alex Michaelides. A psychotherapist is consumed with finding out why a woman killed her husband.

10 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99).By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’s men to swine.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

2 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99).By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

4 FUZZ (Norton, $16.95). By Mary Roach. The quirky science writer looks at animal-human encounters and gains understanding about the possibility of compassionate coexistence.

5 FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Vintage, $17). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.

6 GETTING LOST (Seven Stories Press, $18.95). By Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.). The Nobel Prize winner writes about her affair with a married man in the 1980s.

7 THE 2023 OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC (Old Farmer’s Almanac, $8.95). The classic reference guide forecasts culture, weather and trends.

8 A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Back Bay, $18.99). By David Sedaris. The popular humorist shares diary entries from the past two decades.

9 VANDERBILT (Harper, $18.99). By Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe. The history of one of the wealthiest family dynasties in America is explored by the great-great-great grandson of its patriarch.

10 HOW TO FOCUS (Parallax Press, $9.95). By Thich Nhat Hanh, with illustrations by Jason DeAntonis. Meditations for mindfulness to enhance the power of concentration.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended October 16. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

