Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Fiction 1 IT STARTS WITH US (Atria, $17.99). By Colleen Hoover. After separating from her abusive husband, a woman considers whether to rekindle her first love. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears. 3 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $20). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives millennia stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.

4 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

5 VERITY (Grand Central, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A writer hired to complete an incapacitated best-selling author’s manuscript learns disturbing secrets.

6 LEGENDS & LATTES (Tor, $17.99). By Travis Baldree. A mercenary hangs up her sword and opens a coffee shop.

7 AND YET: POEMS (Harper Perennial, $17). By Kate Baer. The best-selling poet returns with a new collection centered on the lives of women and mothers.

8 THE SENTENCE (Harper Perennial, $18). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.

9 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’s men to swine.

10 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $17). By Richard Osman. Four septuagenarians join forces to catch a killer.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

2 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

3 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99).By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

4 THESE PRECIOUS DAYS (Harper Perennial, $18). By Ann Patchett. Essays from the bestselling writer highlight important relationships in her life.

5 FUZZ (Norton, $16.95). By Mary Roach. The quirky science writer looks at animal-human encounters and gains understanding about the possibility of compassionate coexistence.

6 THE 2023 OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC (Old Farmer’s Almanac, $8.95). The classic reference guide forecasts culture, weather and trends.

7 A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Back Bay, $18.99). By David Sedaris. The popular humorist shares diary entries from the past two decades.

8 EMPIRE OF PAIN (Anchor, $18). By Patrick Radden Keefe. An examination of three generations of the Sackler family’s connections to OxyContin and the opioid crisis.

9 THE BEST AMERICAN ESSAYS 2022 (Mariner, $17.99). By Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.). A collection of essays selected by the author of “How to Write an Autobiographical Novel.”

10 ALL ABOUT ME! (Ballantine, $20). By Mel Brooks. The renowned entertainer shares stories from his upbringing and his legendary career.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Nov. 13. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

