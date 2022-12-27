Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $20). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives millennia stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.

3 IT STARTS WITH US (Atria, $17.99). By Colleen Hoover. After separating from her abusive husband, a woman considers whether to rekindle her first love.

4 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $17). By Richard Osman. Four septuagenarians join forces to catch a killer.

5 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

6 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’ men to swine.

Advertisement

7 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $17.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.

8 PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $20). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save Earth from destruction.

9 VERITY (Grand Central, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A writer hired to complete an incapacitated best-selling author’s manuscript learns disturbing secrets.

10 THE SENTENCE (Harper Perennial, $18). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

Advertisement

2 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99).By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

4 THE 2023 OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC (Old Farmer’s Almanac, $8.95). The classic reference guide forecasts culture, weather and trends.

5 FUZZ (Norton, $16.95). By Mary Roach. The quirky science writer looks at animal-human encounters and gains understanding about the possibility of compassionate coexistence.

6 THESE PRECIOUS DAYS (Harper Perennial, $18). By Ann Patchett. Essays from the best-selling writer highlight important relationships in her life.

7 A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Back Bay, $18.99). By David Sedaris. The popular humorist shares diary entries from the past two decades.

Advertisement

8 ALL ABOUT ME! (Ballantine, $20).By Mel Brooks. The renowned entertainer shares stories from his upbringing and his legendary career.

9 THE FIELD GUIDE TO DUMB BIRDS OF THE WHOLE STUPID WORLD (Chronicle Books, $15.99). By Matt Kracht. Birds from around the world are mocked in this guidebook parody.

10 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Dec. 25. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.