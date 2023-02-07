Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

3 THE MAID (Ballantine, $18). By Nita Prose. A hotel maid cleaning a room finds a dead body and becomes the lead murder suspect.

4 IT STARTS WITH US (Atria, $17.99). By Colleen Hoover. After separating from her abusive husband, a woman considers whether to rekindle her first love.

5 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.

6 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $17). By Richard Osman. Four septuagenarians join forces to catch a killer.

7 HEART BONES (Atria, $17.99). By Colleen Hoover. A summer fling between two young adults with disparate backgrounds becomes something more than they expected.

8 VERITY (Grand Central, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A writer hired to complete an incapacitated best-selling author’s manuscript learns disturbing secrets.

9 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $20). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives millennia stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.

10 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $17.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

2 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

4 THESE PRECIOUS DAYS (Harper Perennial, $18). By Ann Patchett. Essays from the best-selling writer highlight important relationships in her life.

5 THE NINETIES (Penguin, $18). By Chuck Klosterman. A look at the cultural history of the 1990s.

6 THE JANUARY 6 REPORT (Harper Paperbacks, $19.99). By the House Jan. 6 Committee. The official report on the congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, with a forward by Ari Melber.

7 THE FOUR AGREEMENTS (Amber-Allen, $12.95). By Don Miguel Ruiz. The self-help classic reveals four principles to follow for a happier life.

8 DOPAMINE NATION (Dutton, $18). By Anna Lembke. A psychiatrist explains how to avoid overconsumption by balancing pleasure with pain.

9 “YOU JUST NEED TO LOSE WEIGHT”: AND 19 OTHER MYTHS ABOUT FAT PEOPLE (Beacon Press, $15.95). By Aubrey Gordon. Falsehoods about fatness are debunked and reframed to include tolerance toward people of all sizes.

10 STOLEN FOCUS (Crown, $18). By Johann Hari. An exploration of why we are losing our ability to pay attention, and how to fix it.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Feb 5. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

