Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Fiction 1 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

2 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

3 THE MAID (Ballantine, $18). By Nita Prose. A hotel maid cleaning a room finds a dead body and becomes the lead murder suspect.

4 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.

5 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $17). By Richard Osman. Four septuagenarians join forces to catch a killer.

6 IT STARTS WITH US (Atria, $17.99). By Colleen Hoover. After separating from her abusive husband, a woman considers whether to rekindle her first love.

7 HEART BONES (Atria, $17.99). By Colleen Hoover. A summer fling between two young adults with disparate backgrounds becomes something more than they expected.

8 A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES (Bloomsbury, $19). By Sarah J. Maas. A threat is growing over a magical land where a huntress is being held captive.

9 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $20). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives millennia stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.

10 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $17.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.

Nonfiction

1 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

2 CASTE (Random House, $20). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.

3 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

4 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

5 WE DON’T KNOW OURSELVES (Liveright, $20.) By Fintan O’Toole. An Irishman born in the mid-20th century looks at cultural change in his country through the lens of his own life.

6 THE NINETIES (Penguin, $18). By Chuck Klosterman. A look at the cultural history of the 1990s.

7 THESE PRECIOUS DAYS (Harper Perennial, $18). By Ann Patchett. Essays from the best-selling writer highlight important relationships in her life.

8 THE FOUR AGREEMENTS (Amber-Allen, $12.95). By Don Miguel Ruiz. The self-help classic reveals four principles to follow for a happier life.

9 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.

10 DOPAMINE NATION (Dutton, $18). By Anna Lembke. A psychiatrist explains how to avoid overconsumption by balancing pleasure with pain.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Feb. 19. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

