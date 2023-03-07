Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.

2 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

3 THE PARIS APARTMENT (Morrow, $18.99). By Lucy Foley. A woman investigating her brother’s disappearance suspects his neighbors might have been involved.

4 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

5 THE MAID (Ballantine, $18). By Nita Prose. A hotel maid cleaning a room finds a dead body and becomes the lead murder suspect.

6 NEVER NEVER (Canary Street Press, $17.99). By Colleen Hoover, Tarryn Fisher. Two high-schoolers suddenly lose all memory of each other and must rediscover their relationship.

7 IT STARTS WITH US (Atria, $17.99). By Colleen Hoover. After separating from her abusive husband, a woman considers whether to rekindle her first love.

8 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $17). By Richard Osman. Four septuagenarians join forces to catch a killer.

9 A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES (Bloomsbury, $19). By Sarah J. Maas. A threat is growing over a magical land where a huntress is being held captive.

10 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $17.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.

Nonfiction

1 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

2 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

4 CASTE (Random House, $20). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.

5 WE DON’T KNOW OURSELVES (Liveright, $20.) By Fintan O’Toole. An Irishman born in the mid-20th century looks at cultural change in his country through the lens of his own life.

6 SOUTH TO AMERICA (Ecco, $19.99). By Imani Perry. A reflection on how the culture and history of the southern United States are integral to an understanding of the rest of the country.

7 THE NINETIES (Penguin, $18). By Chuck Klosterman. A look at the cultural history of the 1990s.

8 STOLEN FOCUS (Crown, $18). By Johann Hari. Why we are losing our ability to pay attention, and how to fix it.

9 THESE PRECIOUS DAYS (Harper Perennial, $18). By Ann Patchett. Essays from the best-selling writer highlight important relationships in her life.

10 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Mar. 5. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

