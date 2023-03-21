Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

3 THE CANDY HOUSE (Scribner, $17.99). By Jennifer Egan. A sequel to the Pulitzer Prize–winning “A Visit From the Goon Squad” continues the story of tech mogul Bix Bouton

4 THE PARIS APARTMENT (Morrow, $18.99). By Lucy Foley. A woman investigating her brother’s disappearance suspects his neighbors might have been involved.

5 A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES (Bloomsbury, $19). By Sarah J. Maas. A threat is growing over a magical land where a huntress is being held captive.

6 THE MAID (Ballantine, $18). By Nita Prose. A hotel maid cleaning a room finds a dead body and becomes the lead murder suspect.

7 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

8 NEVER NEVER (Canary Street Press, $17.99). By Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher. Two high schoolers suddenly lose all memory of each other and must rediscover their relationship.

9 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $17). By Richard Osman. Four septuagenarians join forces to catch a killer.

10 CIRCE (Back Bay, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’ men to swine.

Nonfiction

1 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

2 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND THE TEACHINGS OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an Indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

4 CASTE (Random House, $20). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.

5 WE DON’T KNOW OURSELVES (Liveright, $20). By Fintan O’Toole. An Irishman born in the mid-20th century looks at cultural change in his country through the lens of his own life.

6 DOPAMINE NATION (Dutton, $18). By Anna Lembke. A psychiatrist explains how to avoid overconsumption by balancing pleasure with pain.

7 THE FOUR AGREEMENTS (Amber-Allen, $12.95). By Don Miguel Ruiz. The self-help classic reveals four principles to follow for a happier life.

8 SOUTH TO AMERICA (Ecco, $19.99). By Imani Perry. A reflection on how the culture and history of the Southern United States are integral to understanding the rest of the country.

9 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.

10 THE FIELD GUIDE TO DUMB BIRDS OF THE WHOLE STUPID WORLD (Chronicle Books, $15.95). By Matt Kracht. Birds from around the world are mocked in this guidebook parody.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Mar. 19. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

