In this novel, Pride, who is Black, and Piazza, who is White, tell the story of two lifelong friends. Riley is an ambitious journalist who is focused on only one thing — getting that coveted promotion to the anchor chair. Jen is settling in as the wife of a police officer and preparing for her life as a new mom. Though their lives have taken different paths, the two women — Riley is Black and Jen is White — have remained as close as sisters, woven into the fabric of the other’s life. But when Jen’s husband, Kevin, is involved in a police shooting of an unarmed Black teen, more than their friendship is challenged. As Riley covers the high-profile story for her TV station (and sees this as a career advancing opportunity), the two friends have to assess who they are to each other. They look back and question their own histories, ask some tough questions — and make some harsh judgments.
Pride and Piazza explore race and friendship with candor. The authors show, for example, how Jen has the privilege of never seeing “color” in her relationship — whereas for Riley, it’s unavoidable. “You could never be sure what was about race and what wasn’t,” Riley explains to Jen, “so you always had to second-guess yourself (Was that because I’m Black?).” Still, the book could have gone further with this. It could have shown Riley and Jen sitting down face-to-face, going toe-to-toe, not holding back their thoughts about how race has impacted their friendship. In one scene, for instance, Jen wonders about Riley’s three college scholarships (to her none) and yet says nothing about it. In another, Jen tells Riley that she couldn’t wait for life to return to normal; Riley loses it — but in her mind only. She doesn’t say a word to Jen. These would have been ideal opportunities for an intense discussion that would have pushed readers to think even harder about this friendship and how race affects so much of what we do and think.
I understand how difficult — and vital — it is to explore these issues. In 2015, I wrote a novel, “Stand Your Ground.” that covered similar territory. It is also about an unarmed Black teen shot by a White man told from the perspective of two women — the Black mother of the boy and the White wife of the shooter. Although my book differs from “We Are Not Like Them” in a variety of ways, I couldn’t stop thinking about how the topics in both are as fresh as they were six years ago. That fact filled me with both fascination and despair. How can this story line still resonate with readers? Of course, I know the answer — the stories are fresh because these police shootings continue to happen.
I’m grateful for books like “We Are Not Like Them” — books with plots that dare us to look into our own hearts, then to challenge one another as we discuss the story lines. Perhaps these books will foster deeper discussions between Black and White readers and begin to heal the divide that burdens this country. Still, as much as I enjoyed reading “We Are Not Like Them,” and as much as I loved writing “Stand Your Ground,” my prayer is that one day this country will reach the point where novels such as these will come to be wholly imaginary rather than ripped from the headlines. Until then, it is important for these kinds of books to be written and published and promoted by Black authors and White authors alike. Every voice on this topic must be heard.
Victoria Christopher Murray is the author of more than 20 novels, and most recently, co-author of the novel “The Personal Librarian,” the story of Belle da Costa Greene, the woman who helped JP Morgan build his personal manuscript and art collection while hiding the fact that she was Black.
We Are Not Like Them
By Christine Pride and Jo Piazza
Atria. 336 pp. $27