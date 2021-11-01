Pride and Piazza explore race and friendship with candor. The authors show, for example, how Jen has the privilege of never seeing “color” in her relationship — whereas for Riley, it’s unavoidable. “You could never be sure what was about race and what wasn’t,” Riley explains to Jen, “so you always had to second-guess yourself (Was that because I’m Black?).” Still, the book could have gone further with this. It could have shown Riley and Jen sitting down face-to-face, going toe-to-toe, not holding back their thoughts about how race has impacted their friendship. In one scene, for instance, Jen wonders about Riley’s three college scholarships (to her none) and yet says nothing about it. In another, Jen tells Riley that she couldn’t wait for life to return to normal; Riley loses it — but in her mind only. She doesn’t say a word to Jen. These would have been ideal opportunities for an intense discussion that would have pushed readers to think even harder about this friendship and how race affects so much of what we do and think.