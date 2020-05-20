Given that Central Asia is now a battle zone — sadly enough, a recurrent condition throughout the region’s history — it’s likely that I will never be able to visit there. Still, I find myself drawn to reading about its culture, geography and people. In part, I suppose, this is because of a tenuous personal connection. My father’s father was a Russian Cossack, who in the early part of the last century lived near the Black Sea, fought for the czar and supposedly spent more money on his horse than on his family. When he died, my grandmother burned everything associated with him. No one, I’m told, was surprised.

While the Near East is stereotypically thought of as exotic, sensual and decadent, Central or High Asia comes across as quite differently. According to Cyrus the Great, the 6th-century B.C. conqueror who formed the Persian Empire, “soft lands breed soft men.” In Harold Lamb’s “Genghis Khan and the Mongol Horde,” one of the many Landmark children’s biographies I devoured in elementary school, the young protagonist, desperately thirsty, simply opens a vein in his horse and drinks its blood. The overreaching antihero of Christopher Marlowe’s play “Tamburlaine” — better known as Tamerlane, the 14th century’s so-called Scourge of God — memorably sums up an entire barbarian creed, “Is it not passing brave to be a king/ And ride in triumph through Persepolis?”

As Reza Zarghamee reminds us in “Discovering Cyrus: The Persian Conqueror Astride the Ancient World” (Mage), Cyrus the Great’s tomb is near Persepolis, which his successors established as the Persian Empire’s capital. During the 4th century B.C., a Macedonian prince read Xenophon’s “Cyropaedia”— meaning “The Education of Cyrus”— and was inspired to model his own martial ambitions after those of the great Central Asian warrior. Consequently, when Alexander duly conquered much of the known world between Greece and the borders of India, he may have sacked Persepolis but he restored the tomb of his hero.

As Zarghamee tells us in his densely researched study, Cyrus wasn’t just a superb general, he was also a master of enlightened statecraft. The political yoke he imposed was light: Conquered nations were allowed to keep their indigenous gods and Persia’s armies provided welcome protection against the nomadic bands of the northern steppes. In legend at least, Cyrus could be as chivalrous as any medieval knight. After the surrender of Susa, Panthea — the king’s wife and, reputedly, the most beautiful woman in Asia — was reserved as an amusement for the mighty conqueror. But Cyrus instead showed Panthea the greatest respect and honor, such that she persuaded her husband to become one of the Persian’s most loyal vassals.

While reading “Discovering Cyrus,” I couldn’t help but look through some of my other books about Central Asia. Robert Byron’s “The Road to Oxiana” is the diary of a journey through Persia and Afghanistan in the early 1930s. On its first page the author, a specialist in Byzantine art, writes, “Bertie mentioned that all whales have syphilis,” a deadpan sentence that conveys something of this classic’s wry, Evelyn Waughish tone. As it happens, Waugh himself contributed the preface to “A Short Walk in the Hindu Kush,” Eric Newby’s often hilarious 1958 account of a hapless attempt to climb the mountain Mir Samir in Afghanistan. Peter Levi’s elegant “The Light Garden of the Angel King” describes his journeys through Afghanistan around the same time as the car rally I missed out on. His traveling companion and the book’s photographer was the young Bruce Chatwin, later to become the most celebrated English travel writer of his generation.

Cyrus’s most prodigious admirer has been the subject of innumerable studies, but the two I own are “The Nature of Alexander,” by the historical novelist Mary Renault, and “The Search for Alexander,” by the Oxford scholar Robin Lane Fox. Both are richly illustrated, which matters: The landscape of Central Asia can be breathtaking in its austere and frightening beauty. If you want a single-volume history of the entire region, René Grousset’s “The Empire of the Steppes” ranges from the wanderings of the ancient Scythians to the last Mongol empires of the 18th century.

In his thrilling “The March of the Barbarians,” Lamb, both an adventure novelist and a historian, focuses on the Mongol incursions into China, High Asia and Europe. During the 19th century, the rugged lands beyond India’s Khyber Pass emerged as the bloody playground of “The Great Game,” in which Russia and Britain jockeyed for power and territory. The standard history is Peter Hopkirk’s “The Great Game: The Struggle for Empire in Central Asia.”

One of the most famous episodes in that seemingly never-ending struggle forms the background of “The Sabres of Paradise,” Lesley Blanch’s gorgeously written account of Imam Shamyl, who led the resistance to Russia’s 19th-century invasion of the Caucasus. Blanch entrances with her first sentence: “The Caucasians wrote love-poems to their daggers, as to a mistress, and went to battle, as to a rendezvous.”

As fine as all these books are, the best of all is a very old one that Zarghamee quotes throughout “Discovering Cyrus,” the anecdote-rich, endlessly entertaining account of the Greek war with the Persians, “The Histories” of Herodotus.

Michael Dirda reviews books each Thursday in Style.